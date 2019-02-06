Tusk Says There’s a ‘Special Place in Hell’ for Brexit’s Architects

(Bloomberg) -- Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar got reassurances on a trip to Brussels that the European Union will stand by Ireland as it tries to find a solution on the impasse over the border. European Council President Donald Tusk said he hoped Theresa May would come to him with workable ideas tomorrow, as he pondered the "special place in hell" for those who campaigned for the divorce without planning the finer details.

Key Developments:

EU offers solidarity to Ireland; Irish PM says it’s important for Ireland, but also for other small countriesTory MPs seeking backstop compromise aim to finish work this week (11:15 a.m.)May’s de facto deputy, David Lidington, will take Prime Minister’s Questions at 12 p.m.

Tusk Ponders a Special Place in Hell (11:50 a.m.)

Tusk attacked British politicians who campaigned for Brexit without knowing what it should look like.

"I’ve been wondering what the special place in hell looks like for those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan on how to carry it out safely," he told reporters alongside Varadkar.

Tusk, who has long hoped that Brexit would somehow be called off, said it was now clear that the divorce will happen. There is no "leadership for remain,” he said. The priority now is to avoid no-deal, and to safeguard an open Irish border. He said the EU won’t "gamble with peace," and won’t accept a time limit on the backstop.

Fox Says Scrapping Tariffs is an Option (11:25 a.m.)

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said it won’t be up to him, but a no-deal Brexit could force the government to abolish all import tariffs in key sectors.

Appearing at a parliamentary committee, Fox said the government will "have to consider" the options to keep prices down for consumers, and balance that against the impact on jobs. Sectors such as farming and ceramics would be hit if tariffs were scrapped, Fox said. "In the agricultural sector it’s very clear what the impact would be were we to move to zero tariffs."

He said nobody in government was proposing moving to zero tariffs, and he did not advocate the idea, but it will be a collective government decision to make if there is a no-deal Brexit.

Fox said if there was no divorce agreement with the EU, and the U.K. wanted to keep EU goods tariff-free, it would have to apply the same rule to goods coming from elsewhere too, under global trading rules.

In Search of Solutions (11:15 a.m.)

Conservative MPs trying to find a compromise fix for the Irish border meet for the third time in three days this afternoon. They’re aiming to find a deal that their party can vote for and that the EU can agree to by the end of the week, according to MPs in the group.

They still think Theresa May is taking them seriously, despite comments on Tuesday that she only wanted to change the backstop rather than scrap it entirely. One observed that the prime minister tends to stick to her lines rigidly until she’s ready to change them. The group is driven by a belief that only a united Conservative Party can get anything through Parliament in the 51 days left before Brexit.

The vote on the deal is only the start of that process: One MP estimated the government has to win 50 more votes to get everything through.

The discussions in the room are around the practical issues involved in using different customs technologies, according to an MP present: How many more checks would be required on goods? Where could they take place? There are around a dozen civil servants in the meetings, which have lasted two hours each so far. The MPs reckon there are signs the government is already looking at technological border solutions.

Clark: Some Industries Need Tariff Defense (11:10 a.m.)

In the Parliament committee, Clark is asked about reports International Trade Secretary Liam Fox is preparing to roll out a zero-tariff trade regime on imports in the event of a no-deal Brexit -- and the business secretary tried hard not to create division.

“There are some industries, the ceramics industry for example, where there has been some very aggressive anti-competitive dumping from China in particular, and we need to maintain our defenses on that,” he said. The U.K.’s tariff regime would need to be “bespoke,” Clark said, adding that the government does want zero tariffs on trade with the EU.

Story continues