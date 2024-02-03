Clark State awarded $720K to help with workforce development education, training

Feb. 3—Clark State was awarded $720,000 in a grant to help several programs within its School of Health, Human and Public Services (HHPS), a step that will help strengthen education and training opportunities related to workforce development.

The grant is from the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) through the Super RAPIDS Grant program. Through the regional program, the funds are to be used to invest in strategic initiatives that build capacity, remove employment and training barriers for prospective and unemployed workers, develop and strengthen business-led strategies in the impacted industries, and provide local guided solutions to employment for communities in economic transition.

The funds at Clark State will allow several programs within the HHPS to update equipment in the various labs at all campuses, as well as to purchase Anatomage tables for the Springfield, Greene, and Bellefontaine campuses, which is a technologically advanced 3D anatomy visualization and virtual dissection tool for anatomy and physiology education.

"HHPS is leveraging this funding to purchase new hospital beds for all of the STNA/Nursing Skills labs; as well we will be purchasing a much-needed OBGYN simulator for the DMS program," said Scott Dolan, dean of health, human and public services. "This will help to ensure that all students in the DMS program receive much needed training in working with the OBGYN patient."

Adam Parrillo, dean of the school of business and applied technologies, said the new equipment will enhance the Directed Learning Lab (DLL) approach, "which enables a more flexible path to acquiring the industrial maintenance knowledge and in-demand skills needed by industry partners." He said the college will add a DLL at the Xenia location to help support the EV battery industry and add production logistics trainers at the main Leffel Lane campus.

"More than just serving industry, we expect this equipment to further strengthen our collaborations with high schools and career centers by making this training equipment available in College Credit Plus pathways," he said.