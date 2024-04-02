Clark State to host Greene County workforce development summit

Apr. 1—Clark State College will host a workforce development summit for business and industry partners to collaborate, share ideas and guide efforts and strategy for the college's business solutions programs.

The Greene County Workforce Development Summit will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Fairborn, 2800 Presidential Drive. It will include more than 75 Greene County legislators, industry professionals and economic development representatives.

"Clark State is committed to developing the workforce necessary to support business and industry. We want to be sure that our workforce solution efforts and programming are directly meeting the needs of our local business and economic development partners," said Toni Overholser, vice president of advancement and outreach.

Eric Henry, Greene County's director of development, will provide an economic update at 12:30 p.m.

A panel representing JobsOhio, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Infinity Labs, Greene County and the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education will discuss workforce needs, programs and initiatives at 1 p.m.

Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Joseph Zeis and Summit keynote speaker will speak at 2 p.m. on state efforts surrounding aerospace, defense and advanced air mobility.

Zeis graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1981, holds master's degrees in aeronautical engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology and in national resource strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, and currently serves as the Governor's Senior Advisor for Aerospace and Defense.

More workforce development summits will be scheduled in the future. For more information, visit www.clarkstate.edu/community/workforce-solutions.