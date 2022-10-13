U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,672.75
    -9.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,055.00
    -36.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,033.00
    -50.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,731.00
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.88
    -0.23 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.30
    -6.70 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.82
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9769
    -0.0013 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    31.94
    -1.63 (-4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3560
    +0.1740 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,356.47
    +201.88 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.66
    +4.13 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.52
    +606.10 (+2.31%)
     

CLARK UNIVERSITY GRADUATE STUDENT WORKERS FIGHT FOR AND WIN STRONG FIRST CONTRACT

·2 min read

Agreement Includes Significant Wage Increases and Protections

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark University graduate student workers represented by Teamsters Local 170 have voted unanimously to ratify a strong first contract.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

The three-year agreement includes wage increases of up to 90 percent, increased subsidies for health insurance, seven sick days, two personal days, and a grievance procedure.

There are about 170 graduate student workers in the bargaining unit. The workers voted overwhelmingly to join the Teamsters in February. When negotiations with the administration stalled over the summer, the workers escalated their campaign to get a strong contract by rallying, holding actions, enlisting the support of other students, faculty, and parents, and handing out fliers during move-in day.

After voting 97 percent in favor of authorizing a strike, on October 3, the workers walked out to the sound of horns from Teamster 18-wheelers. They picketed around the clock for five days until they reached an agreement with the private research university.

"I couldn't be prouder of the solidarity that this group showed during negotiations, and a five-day strike, fighting for a fair contract and livable wages," said Shannon George, Local 170 principal officer.

"The proof of all these efforts is in the contract itself," the committee of workers wrote in an online post. "Joining the Teamsters was one of the best decisions we made. The Teamsters brought a commitment to rank and file militancy to our campaign. No one has to accept poverty wages and exploitation in the course of their academic apprenticeship. We are Teamster strong, and Worcester is a union town!"

"Since first voting to join Teamsters Local 170, these workers never lost sight of the end goal – a Teamster contract – and they worked around the clock to succeed," said Thomas G. Mari, Secretary-Treasurer of Joint Council 10. "Working alongside Local 170 leaders and the negotiating team, Clark University graduate workers now have a three-year contract that includes significant wage increases, a grievance procedure and health insurance. I'd like to thank the leadership of Local 170 for helping these members secure a strong first contract."

Teamsters Local 170 represents approximately 4,000 members in various industries, including freight, brewery, package delivery, public services, and more.

Contact:
Shannon George, (508) 799-0551
sgeorge@teamsters170.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clark-university-graduate-student-workers-fight-for-and-win-strong-first-contract-301649202.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 170

Recommended Stories

  • Fraud Trial of Nikola Founder Trevor Milton Wraps Up

    The trial of Nikola founder Trevor Milton concluded Thursday after closing arguments in which prosecutors called the former executive a con man and the entrepreneur’s lawyer said he didn’t intend to deceive anyone about the electric-truck company’s technology. The jury, which is expected to begin deliberations Friday after receiving legal instructions from the judge, is set to weigh whether to convict Mr. Milton of two securities-fraud charges and two wire-fraud charges. Nikola has said it cooperated with government investigations.

  • Alex Jones Is ‘Basically Broke for the Rest of His Life’ After Sandy Hook Verdict, Says Former U.S. Attorney

    Right-wing conspiracy figure Alex Jones’ company has already filed for bankruptcy protection, and it’s not clear how much of the staggering $965 million verdict reached Tuesday he’ll actually wind up paying to the 15 plaintiffs in the defamation case about his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting. Jones plans to appeal the massive […]

  • Cleveland-Cliffs steelmaking workers ratify new labor contract

    Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. said Thursday that 12,000 steelmaking employees who are members of the United Steelworkers union have ratified a new four-year labor contract with the Cleveland-based steelmaker. The contract covers employees at 13 operating locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia and Minnesota — including Cleveland Works in Cleveland — and has a start date of Sept. 1, Cleveland-Cliffs said in a statement. With the previously ratified labor agreement covering 2,000 USW-represented employees at the company’s mining and pelletizing operations, Cliffs and the international labor union have concluded their renegotiations until 2026, the steelmaker said.

  • Watch massive brawl at Walmart as people hit each other with metal poles, video shows

    Someone at the Missouri Walmart took a fire extinguisher and began spraying it, video shows.

  • Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape

    The daylight kidnapping of a 14-year-old in Los Angeles was caught on chilling surveillance footage before the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a park bathroom.

  • New union rallies at Uber HQ with ‘a core goal of winning union rights for gig workers’

    Ride-hailing drivers, delivery workers and their supporters on Wednesday converged in front of Uber Technologies Inc.'s San Francisco headquarters to announce that they have formed a union.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Ludicrous Defense Of Alex Jones

    Greene stood up for her fellow conspiracy theorist after a jury ordered Jones to pay $965 million for spreading lies about the Sandy Hook school massacre.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs and United Steelworkers Agree On New Labor Agreement

    Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) announced that its new labor agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) had been ratified. The contract covers approximately 12,000 USW-represented employees at 13 operating locations and has a 4-year duration from its starting date of September 1, 2022. Combined with the previously ratified labor agreement covering 2,000 USW-represented employees at the company’s mining and pelletizing operations, Cliffs and the USW have concluded the renegotiating cycle with

  • France flexes the law’s muscles as oil workers’ strike enters a third week

    The French government has so far kept its nose out of the labor crisis brewing at its oil refineries—but it’s now stepping in with a hardline measure.

  • Search for two men accused of burglary, ramming police vehicles enters second day

    The search for two men accused of burglary and ramming police vehicles in Pinal County has entered its second day.

  • Aircraft appearance technicians ratify five-year deal with Southwest Airlines

    Members of the union representing about 170 aircraft appearance technicians approved a five-year deal with Southwest Airlines after rejecting a prior proposal in July.

  • Starbucks Illegally Asked for Cops to Disperse Pro-Union Staff, Judge Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. violated federal law in Kansas and Missouri by firing pro-union employees, stepping up enforcement of its dress code in response to union organizing and asking for police to disperse workers with picket signs, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex

  • 4 Florida men caught illegally picking berries in the Bluffton woods. Here’s what they’re worth

    The men were found with several 50-pound bags of berries Oct. 9 at the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve.

  • Nikola founder was a 'con man,' U.S. prosecutor tells jurors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal prosecutor on Thursday urged jurors to convict Nikola Corp founder Trevor Milton of fraud, calling him a "con man" who lied about the low-emission vehicle company to defraud ordinary investors. The prosecution and defense delivered their closing arguments in Milton's New York City trial, which began last month. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Estes said Milton deceived investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker's technology starting in November 2019.

  • $1B judgment against Alex Jones not the final word

    The nearly $1 billion judgment against Alex Jones for spreading false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre brought long-sought relief to family members and hopes the eye-popping figure would deter others from broadcasting falsehoods. DOES ALEX JONES HAVE $1 BILLION?

  • ‘Throuple’ Accused of Torturing, Killing, and Eating Women to Get Off

    Kerala PoliceWarning: This story contains graphic details of a series of horrific crimes. A “throuple” in India is accused of murdering, torturing, and later consuming parts of two women police say they slaughtered to satisfy their own deranged sexual cravings. Muhammad Shafi, a convicted rapist who served time for the sexual assault of a 75-year-old woman; Bhagaval Sing, a Haiku poet and massage parlor owner; and his wife Laila Singh, who helped run the business, stand accused of the human sacr

  • Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Likely Dead and His Mom is ‘Prime Suspect,' Authorities Say

    Officials in Georgia said they believe 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who was reported missing over a week ago, is dead.

  • Apple to Withhold Latest Employee Perks From Unionized Store

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is withholding its latest employee benefits from staff who work at its sole unionized retail store, a move that could potentially inflame labor tensions at the technology giant.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpKroger Wants to Merge With Albe

  • Stephen Colbert Cannot Contain His Glee Over Alex Jones Verdict

    The "Late Night with Stephen Colbert" host opened his monologue October 12 saying he was "emotionally and spiritually refreshed" following the defamation verdict.

  • Major stores announce Thanksgiving hours ahead of Black Friday shopping rush

    As Thanksgiving — and the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday — approach, major stores are announcing their holiday hours.