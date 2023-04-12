CLARKE INC. REMINDS DEBENTUREHOLDERS OF UPCOMING CHANGE IN DEBENTURE INTEREST RATE

HALIFAX, NS, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Clarke Inc. (TSX: CKI) (TSX: CKI.DB) ("Clarke" or the "Company") reminds debentureholders that the interest rate on its Series B convertible unsecured debentures due January 1, 2028 (the "Debentures") will change from 6.25% to 5.50% from and including April 30, 2023. The amendment to the interest rate was approved at a special meeting of the holders of the Debentures held on September 20, 2021. A description of the amendments to the Debentures is set out in Clarke's management information circular dated August 23, 2021 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

