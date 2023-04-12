CLARKE INC. REMINDS DEBENTUREHOLDERS OF UPCOMING CHANGE IN DEBENTURE INTEREST RATE
HALIFAX, NS, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Clarke Inc. (TSX: CKI) (TSX: CKI.DB) ("Clarke" or the "Company") reminds debentureholders that the interest rate on its Series B convertible unsecured debentures due January 1, 2028 (the "Debentures") will change from 6.25% to 5.50% from and including April 30, 2023. The amendment to the interest rate was approved at a special meeting of the holders of the Debentures held on September 20, 2021. A description of the amendments to the Debentures is set out in Clarke's management information circular dated August 23, 2021 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Clarke
Halifax-based Clarke is an investment and real estate company with holdings in a diversified group of businesses and across real estate sectors. Clarke's securities trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (CKI, CKI.DB); for more information about Clarke Inc., please visit our website at www.clarkeinc.com.
