Clarkson (LON:CKN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.30

Clarkson PLC's (LON:CKN) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 15th of September to £0.30, with investors receiving 3.4% more than last year's £0.29. This takes the annual payment to 3.4% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Clarkson's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Clarkson's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 23.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 46%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.51 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.93. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.2% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Clarkson might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Clarkson has impressed us by growing EPS at 24% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Clarkson's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Clarkson (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

