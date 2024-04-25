Clarkson (LON:CKN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.72

Clarkson PLC's (LON:CKN) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.72 on 24th of May. This takes the annual payment to 2.5% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Clarkson's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Clarkson's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 30.2%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 56%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from £0.56 total annually to £1.02. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.2% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Clarkson has grown earnings per share at 22% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Clarkson's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Clarkson you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. Is Clarkson not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

