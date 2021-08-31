U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

Clarkston Consulting Announces Promotion of Dave Treadaway to Partner

·2 min read

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading business consulting firm Clarkston Consulting announced today the promotion of Dave Treadaway to Partner. In his new role, Treadaway will provide his expertise in project management, business transformation, and process improvement to serve clients in the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries. Treadaway is a recognized leader in supply chain, serialization, and SAP program management.

Clarkston Consulting 25 Years Logo

"Dave's promotion to partner is reflective of his ability to support Clarkston's clients with their business transformation so that they are able to meet tomorrow's challenges, whatever they may be." said Clarkston Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Tom Finegan.

Finegan continued, "The global supply chain has faced significant disruptions over the last year, and Dave's expertise and leadership in this space will continue to help our clients achieve the supply chain and operational efficiency necessary to succeed in the years ahead."

Dave Treadway has a depth of expertise working with global companies to drive complex supply chain and technology programs. Treadaway is widely recognized as an expert in implementing solutions to address the Drug Supply Chain Serialization Act (DSCSA), supply chain logistics, and enterprise resource planning solutions such as SAP. Treadway serves clients out of Clarkston's New Jersey office.

"Dave has a long history of delivering brilliant client service to our global clients. He has been instrumental in the governance of the firm and his promotion to partner will improve Clarkston's ability to serve our clients, our stewards, and our business successfully," said Clarkston President Paul Garrison.

About Clarkston Consulting
Businesses across the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries partner with Clarkston Consulting to enhance strategic decision-making, improve operational efficiency, implement new technologies, and promote business growth and market diversification. Leveraging deep functional and industry expertise, our people discover, design, and deliver solutions that fit your business, your goals, and your future. At Clarkston Consulting, your purpose is our purpose.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarkston-consulting-announces-promotion-of-dave-treadaway-to-partner-301366430.html

SOURCE Clarkston Consulting

