Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) sheds US$89m, company earnings and investor returns have been trending downwards for past year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) share price is down 50% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 5.6%. Claros Mortgage Trust hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 24% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

With the stock having lost 5.8% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Claros Mortgage Trust reported an EPS drop of 20% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 50% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Claros Mortgage Trust's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Claros Mortgage Trust's TSR for the last 1 year was -44%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 5.6% in the last year, Claros Mortgage Trust shareholders might be miffed that they lost 44% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 24%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Claros Mortgage Trust is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those can't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

