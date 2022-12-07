U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

Claros Technologies Announces Breakthrough Performance of Antimicrobial Textile Additives

Claros Technologies
·3 min read

Logo

Logo
Logo

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claros Technologies, Inc. announced today the release of a third-party independent study verifying the capability and durability of the company's antimicrobial additives for textiles. Conducted by a widely respected independent laboratory, the test found that Claros' ZioShieldTM (antimicrobial) and ZioFreshTM (anti-odor) products can reduce the presence of numerous species of disease-inducing bacteria, fungi, and viruses by 99.999%, i.e. a log 5 microbial reduction.

While other textiles can possess antimicrobial properties, these textiles have proven to exhibit gradual decreases in performance after regular wash and dry cycles. This decline in performance has also been associated with the loss of up to 70% of the textiles' active ingredients, including silver and copper, which then contribute to water and environmental pollution when they are subsequently released into local waste streams.

However, the aforementioned study found that the textiles that were treated with Claros' eco-friendly ingredients and processes maintained their log 5 antimicrobial reduction capacities after 100 wash-and-dry cycles, far surpassing the industry standard of 20 cycles.

"This is the first - and, as of today, the only - antimicrobial textile on the market that maintains its full protection even after 100 washes," explained Dr. Abdennour Abbas, founder and CTO. "ZioShieldTM kills up to 99.999% of bacteria, viruses, and even fungi, without using environmental pollutants such as silver, copper, or other toxic chemicals. This is important not only for anti-odor textiles but also for medical textiles in healthcare facilities. ZioShieldTM can mitigate healthcare-associated infections and reduce the need for the use of chemical disinfectants multiple times a day."

Dr. John Brockgreitens, Director of Research & Development, added that the study has the potential to further accelerate the use of advanced material coatings in the textiles industry. "At Claros, we have worked toward bringing our durable treatment processes to the textile industry and designed them to easily retrofit into current manufacturing processes with no additional costs. We hope that our findings will encourage more textile manufacturers to incorporate less harmful chemicals like zinc into their processes to help minimize environmental impacts, without any impact on their bottom line," he said.

Claros has previously received multiple accolades for its advancements in functional textiles. Most recently, Claros was recognized with the 2021 Innovation Award on behalf of TechConnect. Claros also received an International Achievement Award from the Advanced Textiles Association for the company's ability to significantly increase the safety and longevity of textile composite materials by growing active materials within host fabrics, including natural fibers, synthetic fibers, plastic films, and resins.

About Claros Technologies, Inc:

Claros Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2018 under the belief that air, water, and other natural resources are limited and do not belong to just one generation. The company's central mission is to use the latest advancements in science and engineering to create processes that enable sustainable use, recovery, and reuse of these resources.

Contact Information:
Stacy Hanson
Sales & Marketing Manager
stacy@clarostech.com
507-363-1503

Attachment


