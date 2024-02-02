Clarus (CLAR) is Poised For Growth With Several Catalysts

Investment management company Maran Capital Management recently released its fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In Q4, Maran Partners Fund returned +13.4%, net of all fees and expenses bringing the yearly return to +24.4%, net. 2023 was a solid year for the fund. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Maran Capital Management featured stocks such as Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) is an outdoor equipment and lifestyle products manufacturer. On February 1, 2024, Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock closed at $6.06 per share. The one-month return of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) was -1.94%, and its shares lost 40.99% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) has a market capitalization of $231.185 million.

Maran Capital Management stated the following regarding Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Following the offer that Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) received from its chairman to purchase its Precision Sport segment for $160 million, Clarus ran a formal sales process, which resulted in an even better price. In late December, it entered into a definitive agreement to sell the segment for $175 million of gross cash proceeds to an unrelated financial buyer. As a reminder, Clarus purchased the components of this segment for $110 million (~$80 million for Sierra in the summer of 2017 and ~$30 million for Barnes in late 2020). These businesses then generated approximately that entire purchase price in cash flow since, and Clarus is now selling the brands for $175 million. This was clearly a successful investment, with an IRR that we estimate was greater than 20% over six to seven years…” (Click here to read the full text)

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 14 hedge fund portfolios held Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) at the end of third quarter which was 13 in the previous quarter.

