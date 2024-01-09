Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR investor three-year losses grow to 62% as the stock sheds US$30m this past week

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. Long term Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 62% decline in the share price in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 28%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. On top of that, the share price is down 12% in the last week.

After losing 12% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the three years that the share price declined, Clarus' earnings per share (EPS) dropped significantly, falling to a loss. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Clarus' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Clarus shareholders are down 27% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 23%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Clarus better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Clarus .

