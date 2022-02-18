Clasen Quality Chocolate, Inc. Earns Top Safety Honor From Nevada's Safety Consultation and Training Section

Clasen Quality Chocolate

SPARKS, Nev., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations recognizes Clasen Quality Chocolate, Inc.'s (CQC) facility in Sparks, Nev. for successful entry into the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). This is the first time the facility has earned this top safety honor.

CQC - Nevada has worked with SCATS consultants to develop its employee safety program and strives toward continuous growth.

"Our partnership with SCATS identified improvements to our safety programs and policies that have made a safer working environment for everyone," said Fred Nieforth, Director of West Coast Operations, CQC. "The SCATS team is a safety consultation resource we respect and enjoy collaborating with."

CQC - Nevada is part of an elite group of businesses that have achieved SHARP status by maintaining exemplary health and safety protocols. Participation in the no-cost program provides incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, businesses can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) regulations.

"Clasen Quality Chocolate is an emerging safety leader in the food manufacturing industry," said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS. "We're proud to partner with companies like CQC that put their employees first.

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, implementation assistance and training. Employers who implement effective safety programs and have a days away restricted transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants may receive up to a three-year deferral from OSHA's general schedule inspections.

Businesses interested in SHARP can contact SCATS at 775-824-4630. For more information or for a schedule of free training courses offered by SCATS, businesses can call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

About Clasen Quality Chocolate, Inc.

Clasen Quality Chocolate (CQC) is a world-class manufacturer of chocolate and innovative coatings with facilities located in Nevada and Wisconsin. CQC is a family-owned, growing company, following our values of flexibility, commitment, respect and integrity. CQC is committed to being an Employer of Choice and providing our employees with a safe workplace. Visit cqc.com to learn more.

About Nevada SCATS

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS helps Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. Bilingual services are also available. Visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

