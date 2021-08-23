U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.53
    +37.86 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,335.71
    +215.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.65
    +227.99 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.30
    +40.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.51
    -0.13 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.60
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1751
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0109 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6690
    -0.0710 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,519.89
    +690.24 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,254.66
    -8.78 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Class 1 Nickel Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Strategic Portfolio of Mineral Claims in Ontario and Quebec

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO/ OTCQB: NICLF) (the “Company” or “Class 1 Nickel”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Platinum Group Elements Limited (“PGEL”) providing for the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) by the Company of a strategic project portfolio of adjacent and adjoining claims to the Company’s Alexo Dundonald project in Timmins, Ontario, as well as adjacent and adjoining claims to the Company’s Somanike project in Quebec, and a complimentary primary PGE project in Sudbury Ontario (collectively, the “Properties”). The consideration for the Acquisition consists of a cash payment of Cdn$550,000 and the issuance of an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares of the Company.

Pursuant to the Acquisition, the Company will acquire a 100% legal and beneficial interest in the Properties, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty on certain claims known as the Timmins claims, River Valley claims and Metals Creek claims, and a 2% gross metal royalty on certain claims known as the Bilson Cubric claims.

PGEL is a private company controlled by a significant shareholder of the Company. Accordingly, the Acquisition will be a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61- 101”). The Company is relying upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Acquisition as the Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Acquisition, insofar as it involves the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

The Acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction of various closing conditions and the receipt of all applicable approvals.

About Class 1 Nickel

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) is a Mineral Resource Company focused on the development of its 100% owned Alexo-Dundonald Property, a portfolio of komatiite hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide Mineral Resources located near Timmins, Ontario. The Company also owns the Somanike komatiite-hosted nickel-copper sulphide property in Quebec, which includes the famous Marbridge Nickel Mine.

For more information, please contact:
David Fitch, President
T: 011 +61 400.631.608
E: dfitch@class1nickel.com

For additional information please visit our website at www.class1nickel.com and our Twitter feed: @Class1Nickel.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the satisfaction of all outstanding closing conditions for the completion of the Acquisition, the prospective nature of the Properties, currency risk, availability of capital, permitting and land title issues, the risks inherent in mineral exploration and development activities, and such other risk factors as are set forth in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR from time to time. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein other than as required under applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • The Nasdaq Is Record-Bound, and These 2 Stocks Are Leading the Way

    The stock market carried forward its upward momentum into the new week on Monday, and investors tracking the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw outsize gains. The Nasdaq was up 1.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, reaching all-time record levels in the process. Plenty of stocks have benefited from the big bull run in the Nasdaq since March 2020, but today a couple of companies that many investors have neglected to notice came to the forefront.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Popped on Monday

    After sliding by 3% last week, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are rebounding Monday. As of 12:37 p.m. EDT, Plug Power's stock was up by 3.1%, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier. Other familiar fuel cell stocks were also heading higher: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) were up by as much as 7.2% and 6.9%, respectively, during the session.

  • Estimating Paysafe's (NYSE:PSFE) Value After the Latest Dip

    The stock is now below the initial listing price and important psychological support of US$10. We will be examining the latest earnings results and gauging the intrinsic value through a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation.

  • Here's Why Snowflake Stock Is Making Gains Today

    The data technology specialist's share price was up roughly 3.7% as of 2:30 p.m. EDT on Monday. After suffering volatile dips in last week's trading, growth-dependent technology stocks enjoyed strong recovery momentum on Monday, and Snowflake's share price is also getting a boost thanks to favorable coverage from analysts. Rosenblatt's Blair Abernethy published a note on Snowflake on Monday morning, maintaining a buy rating on the stock and hiking the firm's one-year price target from $265 to $295 per share.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Why Doximity Stock Surged on Monday

    The networking and productivity platform for doctors is riding a wave of positive investor sentiment.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • 15 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best reopening stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the reopening stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now. The coronavirus pandemic hammered the global economy, especially sectors like travel, restaurants and cinemas. However, as […]

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    In late July, Wall Street huffed and puffed a bit after social media leader Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported its second-quarter operating results and cautioned of slower growth in the second half of the year. When the curtain closed on June, Facebook tallied 2.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs) for its namesake site, as well as 610 million additional unique MAUs for Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which it also owns. Advertisers are fully aware that they can't go anywhere and reach as many eyeballs as they can on Facebook.

  • Palo Alto Stock Pops On Earnings Beat, Fiscal 2022 Outlook

    PANW stock popped after the cybersecurity firm's earnings topped estimates and fiscal 2022 guidance came in above views.

  • 3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

    The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about. The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Jumping Today

    Investors are happy that the FDA didn't ask for more information to supplement Axsome's regulatory filing for AXS-05.

  • Dow Jones Up 273 Points While Nasdaq Leads Upside As Two Chip Stocks Score Breakouts

    The Dow Jones traded higher in today's stock market, while the S&P 500 also held onto gains. The Nasdaq led on the upside.