U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,137.50
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,019.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,901.50
    -8.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,918.60
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.70
    +1.34 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    -0.14 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9929
    -0.0019 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    23.84
    +3.24 (+15.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1768
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4830
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,351.60
    +133.84 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.44
    +1.49 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.85
    -58.94 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Announces Director Change

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NICLF
Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited
Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO/ OTCQB: NICLF) (the “Company” or “Class 1 Nickel”) announces that Mr. David Riekie has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company.

“I would like to thank David for his contribution to the Company during this pivotal time. We wish him well on his future endeavors” stated David Fitch, President of Class 1.

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) is a Mineral Resource Company focused on the development of its 100% owned Alexo-Dundonald Property, a portfolio of komatiite hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide Mineral Resources located near Timmins, Ontario. The Company also owns the Somanike komatiite-hosted nickel-copper sulphide property in Quebec, which includes the famous Marbridge Nickel Mine.

For more information, please contact:

David Fitch, President
T: +61 400 631 608
E: dfitch@class1nickel.com

For additional information please visit our new website at www.class1nickel.com and our Twitter feed: @Class1Nickel.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • 4 Reasons This Banking Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    An increasingly popular consumer-facing operation is only part of the story for this challenger bank.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • 4 Remarkable Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    A poorly performing market hasn't stopped select billionaires from putting their money to work in four phenomenal growth stocks.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. That said, you can still find stocks trading at deep discounts, stocks whose share price has been pushed down – perhaps by fundamentals, perhaps by market conditions, perhaps by plain

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • AMC stock and APE shares bounce after bruising session

    The apes can take a breather after a tough start to the week.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can make patient investors a lot richer over the next four years.

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • Could Snowflake Become the Next Nvidia?

    If you had invested $10,000 in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) 10 years ago, your shares would be worth a mind-blowing $503,000 today. This staggering gain is the sort of investment that changes lives. So, are there still opportunities like this in today's market? Surely.

  • Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares

    Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable October 27, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 4, 2022:

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Energy Transfer LP (ET) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

    Since Tesla started up, the electric-vehicle leader has faced hedge funds betting that it would fail.

  • Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions

    Some investors will be getting a bit of money back soon, the result of a big settlement between financial firm Vanguard and the Massachusetts Secretary of State. The $6.25 million settlement has to do with allegations that the firm failed … Continue reading → The post Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Xpeng, China's EV Startup, Misses On Earnings Amid Economic Uncertainty

    Xpeng, the China-based electric-vehicle startup and aspiring Tesla challenger, reported a greater-than-expected loss while narrowly topping revenue expectations Tuesday. While the company's vehicle deliveries ballooned in July, economic turbulence in China continues to be a concern for XPEV and the broader auto industry. The EV manufacturer has its operations in China, with offices in Mountain View, Calif. Since going public in 2020, it has weathered a struggling economy, Covid lockdowns, government crackdowns on tech companies and recent power restrictions in key provinces.

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Soars on Strong Earnings and 3-for-1 Stock Split

    The cybersecurity software company also provides better-than-expected guidance for the October quarter and the fiscal year.

  • Lowe's Is Shrinking Again: Time to Sell the Stock?

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) might have bigger problems than just a simple growth hangover driven by soaring demand in earlier phases of the pandemic. The results were a disappointment to investors who were looking for better numbers, especially after rival Home Depot (NYSE: HD) affirmed its bright outlook for the year. Lowe's business has a few weaknesses that its larger peer doesn't, and these issues translated into flat earnings and falling sales.

  • These 16 Investors Collect $2.7 Billion A Year In Dividends Alone

    Investors gained a new appreciation for S&P 500 dividend stocks this year. But few investors love dividends as much as some.

  • Why Ford's Latest Layoffs Require a Closer Look

    The automaker is cutting down its employee count aggressively, but it doesn't mean the company is in trouble.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s investment portfolio and investment philosophy, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire, philanthropist, […]