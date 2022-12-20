U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,831.45
    +13.79 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.31
    +186.77 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,568.45
    +22.42 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.72
    +16.14 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.77
    +0.58 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.30
    +26.60 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +1.03 (+4.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0611
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    +0.1110 (+3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2148
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4330
    -5.4310 (-3.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,847.67
    +238.07 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.73
    +1.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Class Acceleration Corp. Amends Charter and Announces Decision to Liquidate

Class Acceleration Corp.
·4 min read

WOODSIDE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 20, 2022, the stockholders of Class Acceleration Corp. (the “Company”) approved (i) an amendment to the Company’s second amended and restated certificate of incorporation (the “Charter”) to extend the date by which the Company would be required to consummate a business combination from January 20, 2023 to June 20, 2023 (the “Extension Amendment”), (ii) an amendment to the Charter to permit the Company’s Board, in its sole discretion, to elect to wind up the Company’s operations on an earlier date (the “Liquidation Amendment” and, together with the Extension Amendment, the “Charter Amendments”), (iii) an amendment to the Company’s investment management trust agreement, dated as of January 14, 2021, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, to extend the date by which the Company would be required to consummate a business combination from January 20, 2023 to June 20, 2023, or such earlier date as determined by the Board in its sole discretion, and (iv) a proposal to ratify the selection by the audit committee of the Board of Marcum LLP to serve as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022. The Company filed the Extension Amendment and the Liquidation Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware and executed the Trust Agreement on December 20, 2022.

Following the stockholders’ meeting, the Company’s board of directors has determined to liquidate and dissolve the Company as soon as practicable before December 31, 2022. In connection therewith, the Company has (i) notified the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) of its anticipated redemption (the “Redemption”) of 100% of its shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A Common Stock”), included as part of the units sold in the IPO, whether such shares were purchased in the IPO or in the secondary market following the IPO (including shares sold pursuant to the underwriters’ overallotment option, collectively, the “Public Shares”) and (ii) requested that NYSE suspend trading of the Company’s shares of Class A Common Stock, warrants to purchase shares of Class A Common Stock (the “Warrants”) and units, each consisting of one Public Share and one-half of one Redeemable Warrant (the units, together with the Class A Common Stock and the Redeemable Warrants, the “Securities”) effective before the open on December 30, 2022. The Securities last day of trading on NYSE on December 29, 2022. The Redemption Date is expected to be on December 30, 2022.

The Public Shares will be redeemed at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the Trust Account deposits (which interest shall be net of taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding public shares. The Redemption will completely extinguish rights of the holders of public shares (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any). The per share Redemption amount is currently being calculated. When the final amount is determined, the Company will disclose it in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Redeemable Warrants, which will expire worthless upon the liquidation of the Company.

If stockholders hold Units, such stockholders do not need to separate the Units into their component parts in order to have their public shares of Class A Common Stock redeemed.

About Class Acceleration Corp.

Class Acceleration Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, uncertainties relating to the Company’s stockholder approval of the above-referenced proposals, its inability to complete an initial business combination within the required time period and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading “Risk Factors” and other documents the Company has filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Company Contact:

Caroline Moe Hoch
VP Communications & Strategy, GSV
cmoehoch@gsv.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Ran Out of Gas Today

    Shares of fuel cell manufacturer FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) tanked in early trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, falling 8.4% through 10:30 a.m. EST after the company missed badly on its Q4 2022 earnings report. Heading into earnings day, analysts had forecast that FuelCell would book $43.8 million in sales and lose only $0.07 per share on that revenue -- but FuelCell missed on both the top and bottom lines. While FuelCell missed Wall Street's quarterly sales number, its sales still jumped more than 180% year over year for the quarter, capping a year in which total 2022 sales grew 88% ($130.5 million).

  • Jefferies upgrades Moderna stock, raises price target

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the action surrounding Moderna after Jefferies analysts upgraded its stock and price target.

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Could Intel's Pain Become This Dividend Stock's Gain?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is enduring a painful year. Because of worsening economic conditions, the semiconductor manufacturer's revenue tumbled 20% in the third quarter, while its earnings plummeted even further. This painful situation led Intel to seek outside-the-box ways to finance its growth to maintain its balance sheet strength and investor payout.

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ) by taking the...

  • Tesla stock concerns go beyond Elon Musk multitasking at Twitter: Analyst

    The concerns mount on Tesla.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

    How far off is Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDGL ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial...

  • 2 Key Things From Rivian's Earnings Call Investors Should Know

    The EV maker's management talks R2 platform launch and its expectation of a "significant discrepancy" between Q4 vehicle production and delivery numbers.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. 3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    Investors holding out for a Santa Claus rally may have gotten their hopes dashed by the Federal Reserve last week, which raised interest rates another 50 basis points and also lifted its forecast for interest rate hikes next year, calling for rates to rise another 75 basis points, which added to fears that the economy will fall into a recession next year. No one knows what 2023 holds for the stock market, but we do know one thing. A bull market will come eventually, just as it has after every bear market in the history of the U.S. stock market, including the Great Depression, the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and the coronavirus pandemic crash.

  • Why Blink, ChargePoint, and Faraday Stocks Are Falling

    Shares of companies tied to the electric car industry, from start-up EV manufacturer Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) to Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) -- which, as their names suggest, both operate networks of chargers for electric cars -- tumbled in early trading Monday. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, Faraday shares are down a disheartening 11.7%, while Blink is losing 6% and ChargePoint has been drained by 8.5%. Given that there's no obviously negative news on the wires about any of these companies today, however, there seems only one logical explanation for the selling: tax loss harvesting.

  • Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • 13 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our market analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Undervalued Stocks To Buy Now. Global equities this year have declined due to a shift in the macro environment and various geopolitical risks emanating from the Russia-Ukraine war and […]

  • These 2 Stocks Could Go to Zero

    Famed value investor Benjamin Graham introduced Mr. Market in his 1949 book The Intelligent Investor. Mr. Market, an allegory used to describe the irrational, erratic, and emotional behavior that can drive stock prices up and down, is a good lens through which to view the pandemic-era ups and downs of certain stocks. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have never made much sense as businesses, at least to me.

  • Why Nio Stock Erased Early Gains Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been turbulent recently, and for good reason. After a big dip yesterday on mounting fears of how the spread of COVID-19 will hurt Chinese consumers and the economy, Nio staged a comeback Tuesday morning. After losing that early jump, Nio's American depositary shares were holding on to a gain of 0.7% as of 12:50 p.m. ET.

  • 2 Exceptional Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    This is kind of a strange time to be a passive income investor. If you want a portfolio that generates enough dividend income to fuel your dream retirement, it's a good idea to fill it with companies that have the capacity to raise their payouts at a rapid pace. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a leading pharmaceutical company that offers investors a 3.7% yield at its current share price.

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    FuelCell Energy (FCEL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -57.14% and 9.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?