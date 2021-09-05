U.S. markets closed

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AHCO, ATIP and SPPI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

AHCO Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/adapthealth-corp-f-k-a-dfb-healthcare-acquisitions-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=19375&wire=1
ATIP Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ati-physical-therapy-inc-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?prid=19375&wire=1
SPPI Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19375&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AHCO Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 11, 2019 - July 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 27, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/adapthealth-corp-f-k-a-dfb-healthcare-acquisitions-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=19375&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; (ii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATIP)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 15, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ati-physical-therapy-inc-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?prid=19375&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

SPPI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 1, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19375&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662835/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-AHCO-ATIP-and-SPPI-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

