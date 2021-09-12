U.S. markets closed

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ardelyx Inc.

·4 min read
In this article:
RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces to investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) ("Ardelyx") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Ardelyx securities between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Ardelyx securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 28, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail atinfo@ktmc.com; orclick https://www.ktmc.com/ardelyx-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=ardelyx

Ardelyx is a specialized biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing first-in-class medicine to improve treatment for people with cardiorenal disease. This includes patients with chronic kidney disease ("CKD") on dialysis suffering from elevated serum phosphorus, or hyperphosphatemia; and CKD patients and/or heart failure patients with elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia.

In June 2020, the defendants submitted a New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for Ardelyx's lead product candidate, tenapanor, a supposedly first-in-class medicine for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis. According to Ardelyx, tenapanor has "a unique mechanism of action and acts locally in the gut to inhibit the sodium hydrogen exchanger 3, or NHE3." If approved, tenapanor "would be the first therapy for phosphate management that blocks phosphorus absorption at the primary pathway of uptake[,]" and "could greatly improve patient adherence and compliance with one single pill dosed twice daily in contrast to current therapies where typically multiple pills are taken before every meal." Thus, tenapanor was widely touted by the defendants.

The Class Period commences on August 6, 2020, when Ardelyx issued a press release announcing that it submitted an NDA to the FDA for the review of tenapanor as a first-in-class therapy to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis.

The FDA accepted Ardelyx's NDA in September 2020 and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of April 29, 2021. Ardelyx repeatedly lauded this development, highlighting the FDA's acceptance and review of the NDA, supported by so-called "successful" Phase 3 studies.

However, the truth was revealed after the markets closed on July 19, 2021, when the defendants announced that Ardelyx received a letter from the FDA on July 13, 2021, stating that "the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments." In particular, the FDA noted that "a key issue is the size of the treatment effect and its clinical relevance."

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding tenapanor and the likelihood that it would be approved by the FDA. The complaint further alleges that the defendants possessed, were in control over, and, as a result, knew, or had reason to know, that the data submitted to support the NDA was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely, if not certain, that the FDA would not approve the drug.

Ardelyx investors may, no later than September 28, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663621/CLASS-ACTION-ALERT-Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Announces-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Has-Been-Filed-Against-Ardelyx-Inc

    New U.S. studies released Friday show the COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective against hospitalizations and death even as the extra-contagious delta variant swept the country. As delta surged in early summer, those who were unvaccinated were 4.5 times more likely than the fully vaccinated to get infected, over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Vaccination works,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC’s director, told a White House briefing Friday.