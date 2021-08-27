U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,510.08
    +40.08 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,471.91
    +258.79 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,119.69
    +173.88 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.25
    +60.27 (+2.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.69
    +1.27 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    +23.50 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.48 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1798
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3771
    +0.0069 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8300
    -0.2260 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,262.18
    +1,211.38 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,218.04
    +50.14 (+4.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Rekor Systems, Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor") f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVMM) ("Novume") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Rekor securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Rekor securitiesduring the Class Period may, no later than August 30, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail atinfo@ktmc.com; orclick https://www.ktmc.com/rekor-systems-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=rekor

Rekor, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the U.S., Canada, and internationally. One of the main drivers of Rekor's business is its automatic license plate recognition ("ALPR") technology, which Rekor has pitched to investors as a major market opportunity since at least 2018. For example, Rekor has consistently touted the purportedly lucrative prospects of its uninsured vehicle enforcement diversion ("UVED") partnership with the State of Oklahoma ("Oklahoma"), under which Rekor receives compensation and commission fees in exchange for using its technology to scan vehicle license plates and compare them against a database to identify vehicles without auto-insurance. Throughout the Class Period, the defendants represented that Rekor's ALPR technology could disrupt the current ALPR market, downplayed Rekor's larger competitors, and touted Rekor's opportunities for growth in the ALPR space.

The truth began to emerge on May 10, 2021, when a bill authorizing the establishment of a state UVED program was excluded from the Texas Legislature's Daily House Calendar and left pending in a state committee. Because May 10, 2021 was the deadline for the Texas UVED bill to move from the committee, news sources reported significant market speculation that the bill was dead. On a post-market earnings call that same day to discuss Rekor's first quarter 2021 financial results, Robert A. Berman, Rekor's President and Chief Executive Officer, also indicated that Rekor may not secure a UVED agreement with Texas.

Following this news, Rekor's stock price fell $5.20 per share, or 27.5%, to close at $13.71 per share on May 10, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rekor's ALPR technology and UVED-related business is outclassed by global competitors with an established, dominant market share; (2) it was unlikely that states would pass legislation authorizing deals similar to Rekor's Oklahoma UVED partnership because of, inter alia, state and local privacy laws and related public concerns; (3) Rekor's UVED partnership was not as profitable as the defendants had led investors to believe because of known impediments to enrollment rates and costs associated with the partnership; (4) accordingly, Rekor had overstated its potential revenues, profitability, and overall ALPR- and UVED-related business prospects; and (5) as a result, Rekor's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Rekor investors may, no later than August 30, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661473/CLASS-ACTION-ALERT-Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Reminds-Rekor-Systems-Inc-Shareholders-of-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action-Lawsuit

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bill.com Stock Just Went Off Like a Rocket

    The cloud-based payments software maker missed earnings, reporting a $0.07-per-share pro forma loss where Wall Street had expected only a $0.04 loss. It also warned of worse-than-expected losses in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022 as a whole. You see, not only did Bill.com lose $0.03 per share more than Wall Street had expected, pro forma.

  • Exciting Times are Coming For Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AT&T or IBM

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) were once both popular dividend stocks. Both blue chip companies paid out high yields, had sustainable payout ratios, and raised their dividends every year. After factoring in reinvested dividends, AT&T generated a negative total return of 10%, while IBM generated a positive total return of just 10%.

  • Support.com Surges 400% in Meme Army’s New Short-Squeeze Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- The social-media mob scored another direct hit, this time with a little-known software company that Wall Street started betting against.Support.com Inc. shares skyrocketed on Friday, adding to this week’s triple-digit rally as day traders touted the Los Angeles-based company, whose platform helps companies manage technical and customer support.The shares surged as much as 132%, climbing to the highest since 2004. Support.com was among the most mentioned companies in Stocktwits ove

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Key takeaways from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

    Brian Cheung joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;to break down Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks at the virtual Jackson Hole meeting and the market’s reaction to the speech.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. Technology stocks have offered investors explosive returns over the past few months. No other billionaire on Wall Street […]

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best undervalued dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Finding truly undervalued stocks can be a difficult job, especially during times of economic crisis when […]

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Which Biotech Stock Will Shock the Market in 2022?

    Over the last few years, three tiny biotechs emerged out of nowhere to give amazing returns to early investors. Which biotech might pull off a similar feat in 2022?

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best ARK Stocks to Invest In. As technology and growth stocks surged during the pandemic, ARK Investment Management and Cathie Wood became two of retail investors’ favorites over the previous […]

  • Cassava Sinks After Lab Distances Itself on Alzheimer’s Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted as much 30% on Friday after a lab denied it had prepared recent results for the biotech’s lead product, an experimental Alzheimer’s disease treatment.The denial counters a Wednesday statement from the company that Quanterix Corp. generated the results. Cassava shares have fallen about 50%, shaving off roughly $2.4 billion of value over the past three trading days. The fall comes after a former Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer petitioned the

  • Crypto analyst forecasts ethereum could reach $10K

    Magnetic Managing Director Megan Kaspar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why NFT sales are surging.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Why Peloton Interactive Stock Plunged Friday

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were trading down 8.8% at 9:54 a.m. EDT on Friday after the company delivered a disappointing earnings report for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021. Peloton reported better-than-expected revenue, up 54% year over year reaching $937 million, but it posted a loss of $1.05 per share, lower than analysts' estimates that called for a loss of $0.44. The good news was that demand for Peloton's products remained quite strong in the quarter.

  • Biden is forgiving another $1.1B in student loan debt. Who qualifies this time?

    The administration is chipping away at debt as millions hope for broad forgiveness.