CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Canoo Inc.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP
·3 min read
RADNOR, Pa., April 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV; GOEVW) (“Canoo”) f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC; HCACW; HCACU) (“Hennessy Capital”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Canoo securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021

Website:

https://www.ktmc.com/canoo-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=Canoo

Contact:

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453

Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435

Toll free (844) 887-9500

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (“Canoo Holdings”) was an electric vehicle company that touted a “unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first.” On or about December 21, 2020, Canoo Holdings became a public entity via merger with Hennessy Capital, with the surviving entity named Canoo.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Canoo had decreased its focus on its plan to sell vehicles to consumers through a subscription model; (2) Canoo would deemphasize its engineering services business; (3) contrary to prior statements, Canoo did not have partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and no longer engaged in the previously announced partnership with Hyundai; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about Canoo’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Canoo investors may, no later than June 1, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


  • SoftBank SPAC Said to Be in Talks for Vision Fund-Backed Mapbox

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Vision Fund portfolio company Mapbox Inc. is in talks to go public via a special purpose acquisition company also overseen by SoftBank Group Corp., according to a person familiar with the situation.Mapbox, which makes mapping tools used by Instacart Inc. and Snap Inc., is in discussions with SVF Investment Corp. 3 at a valuation of as much as $2 billion, according to Sky News, which earlier reported the negotiations. Mapbox is talking with several SPACs and no deal has been finalized, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.The San Francisco-based startup is taking on Alphabet Inc.’s Google Maps, trying to establish itself as the center of car navigation systems.Mapbox announced a deal with General Motors Co. this week and last year reached an agreement with BMW Group for in-car navigation. It’s looking to unveil deals with a half-dozen additional carmakers this year.The company was valued at more than $1 billion and was on track for revenue of more than $100 million this year, Bloomberg News reported in March. In February, SoftBank said it would raise as much as $630 million through two SPACs, on top of a $525 million blank-check company unveiled at the end of last year. Mapbox Chief Executive Officer Peter Sirota declined to comment Friday on the situation.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will Biden give you a fourth stimulus check? We'll learn more this week

    The president will lay out his plans for further relief in a major speech to Congress.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Biden signed $10 billion in mortgage help for homeowners. Do you qualify?

    Getting some of that money may require a little patience.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    COVID is receding, and markets are rising; those are the two trends that investors have most on their minds right now. It’s entirely sensible that they’ll go together. As the economy reopens, money will begin to circulate faster – and find its way in the equity market. With economic conditions improving, investors are on the lookout for the best returns in an expansionary environment. One natural place for them to look: the small-caps market. While big names get the headlines, the small-cap stocks offer the highest returns. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to seek out three stocks that meet a profile for growth under current conditions. We’ve found three Strong Buy small-cap stocks – valued under $700 million – that are trading below $10. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. Shift Technologies (SFT) Not least among the changes we saw during the pandemic year was the strong shift toward online business and e-commerce. Shift Technologies brought e-commerce to the used car market, with an end-to-end, hassle-free sales model designed to streamline the customer’s experience. Shift provides digital solutions connecting car owners and buyers, making it easy to find a car, test drive it, and purchase it. Currently, Shift is operating in California, Oregon, Washington state, and Texas, primarily in urban centers. Like many smaller tech-oriented companies, Shift went public last year through a SPAC merger. In this case, the special acquisition company (SPAC) was Insurance Acquisition Corporation. The merger was completed in October, in a transaction valued between $340 million and $380 million. The SFT ticker started trading on the NASDAQ on October 15. Since then, the stock has slipped 35%, leaving the company with a market cap of $602 million. Despite the slip in share value after completion of the merger, Shift still had some $300 million in newly available capital to conduct operations. The company has plenty of room to maneuver, as the used car market is worth more than $840 billion annually. In the company’s Q4 report, Shift’s first as a publicly traded entity, it reported strong year-over-year growth in revenues and units sold. For the quarter, revenues reached $73.4 million, company record and 168% higher than the previous year. Shift sold 4,666 units during the quarter, a 147% yoy increase. For the full year, the revenue of $195.7 million represented an 18% yoy gain, while the total units sold reached 13,135, also up 18%. The sale numbers skewed heavily toward e-commerce, which made up 9,497 units of the year’s total sales. Shift has attracted attention from Benchmark’s 5-star analyst Michael Ward, who sees a higher level of conviction for growth in 2021 and 2022. “[In] our view, positive trends with revenue per unit and cost performance in early-2021 have set the company on a positive path... and given the recent pullback in the stock, view it as a favorable time to Buy. The used vehicle market in the US is a $1 trillion revenue opportunity, pricing has increased on double-digit rates since mid-2020 and given the pricing/inventory trends in the new vehicle market, we expect the positive pricing environment to continue into the second half of 2021,” Ward opined. In line with his upbeat outlook, Ward rates Shift shares a Buy, and his $13 price target suggests a one-year upside of ~74%. (To view Ward’s track record, click here) Wall Street tends to agree with Ward's confidence on the automotive e-commerce firm, considering TipRanks analytics reveal SFT as a Strong Buy. Shares in SFT are selling for $7.45 each, and the average target of $13.50 indicates a possible upside of ~81% by year's end. (See SFT stock analysis on TipRanks) Casper Sleep (CSPR) The next stock we're looking at, Casper Sleep, is a $290 million company in the bedding business. Specifically, the company sells mattresses, pillows, bedframes, and bedding – household items that everyone needs. Casper operates mainly online, but has showrooms as well. The NYC-based company has seen earnings rise in 2H20, with Q4’s top line reaching the highest level the company has seen since it went public in February of 2020. That top line was $150.3 million, up more than 18% year-over-year. Full year revenue reached $497 million, for a 13% yoy gain. It’s important to note that these gains came after the company’s announcement, in the third quarter, of agreements with four large retailers to carry Casper products. Ashley HomeStore, Denver Mattress, Mathis Brothers, and Sam’s Club all began to carry Casper Sleep bedding, giving the company a high profile among the country’s largest mattress retailers. Covering Casper for Piper Sandler, analyst Robert Friedner set an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and a $12 price target that indicates room for 70% share appreciation from the current $7.04 share price. (To view Friedner’s track record, click here) “CSPR has bounced back from the challenged Q3 that saw supply chain delays negatively impact sales. The company appears to be operating at a higher level going into 2021, as it has diversified its supplier base and is showing steady progress on posting positive EBITDA in 2H 2021. With sales growth rebounding, new products rolling out in 2021, and easy compares ahead, we believe the sales multiple for CSPR… will continue to expand," Friedner noted. In general, the rest of the Street has an optimistic view of CSPR. The stock’s Strong Buy status comes from the 3 Buys and 1 Hold issued over the previous three months. The upside potential lands at 63%, slightly below Friedner's forecast. (See CSPR stock analysis on TipRanks) Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) The proliferation of online commerce – and the general increase in virtual interactions via the web – has boosted demand for tech security. Intellicheck operates in that sphere, offering a suite of SaaS products based on a propriety ID validation platform. Intellicheck boasts a high-profile customer base, including 5 top financial institutions and over 50 law enforcement agencies. Intellicheck also has a strong presence in the retail industry, where its ID validation is used to authenticate customer photo identification documents. The pandemic – which slammed brick-and-mortar retail – was hard on the company, but the economic reopening has seen business expand. The company saw its record revenue - $3.12 million – in the first quarter of 2020, right before taking a heavy hit at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. Sales and revenues bounced back, however, and Intellicheck’s Q4 top line of $3.08 million, was only 1.2% off that peak – and up 6% from 4Q19. The company’s SaaS revenue grew 18% yoy, and 23% sequentially. More importantly, the company recorded positive EPS in Q4, with earnings coming in at 7 cents per share. This compared favorably to the break-even result in Q3, and the 5-cent per share loss in Q2. These facts lie behind 5-star analyst Scott Buck’s optimistic view of the company. In his coverage for H.C. Wainwright, Buck sees Intellicheck holding a strong position for long-term growth. “[As] several large states have begun to ease COVID-19 related restrictions and younger people have been, or can be, vaccinated at this time, we expect same-store scans to show improvement through the remainder of 2021…. New implementations are expected to include additional retailers as well as more traditional financial service providers and potential new markets such as healthcare, real estate, and standardized testing. While new customers are unlikely to have a meaningful impact on the quarter’s results, they will provide incremental revenue over the next 12 months," Buck wrote. The analyst summed up, "With additional sales hires, we believe the company will again be positioned to complete between 30 and 40 software implementations during 2021 driving meaningful revenue growth into 2022.” To this end, Buck puts a Buy rating on IDN, and his $18 price target implies an upside potential of 113% for the year ahead. (To watch Buck’s track record, click here) All in all, Intellicheck’s Strong Buy consensus rating is unanimous, based on 3 recent positive reviews. The stock has an average price target of $14.83, suggesting a 75% one-year upside for the current price of $8.45. (See IDN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for small-cap stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Coinbase customers with hacked accounts get no justice from 'horrible' US laws: Fintech lawyer

    Dozens of hacks have been reported over the past five years concerning breached accounts on the popular trading platform Coinbase, which started trading publicly on Wednesday, April 14

  • This Penny Stock Is Creeping Up To A Key Technical Level

    Naked Brand Group LTD. (NASDAQ: NAKD) moved higher Friday, likely after shareholders voted for approval of the proposed transaction to divest its Bendon brand brick-and-mortar operations. Another recent development from the company includes an appointment of a new chief financial officer, Mark Ziirsen, as of April 19, 2021. Naked Brand Daily Chart Analysis Naked Brand stock looks to be testing a key level where it has previously held as resistance. The stock has been forming higher lows throughout the past six months. The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green) and above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is most likely facing a period of consolidation. The 50-day moving average may hold as a place of resistance on the chart, and the 200-day moving average is a potential area of support. Key Levels To Watch In May 2020, the stock held the $0.60 level as support. Later in the year the stock broke down below this level and tested its resistance a handful of times. Late January 2021 saw a breakout above this level before the stock eventually fell back below. The stock is now looking to test this level again, and consolidation above the level could let this stock see higher moves. The stock began trading with higher lows in November 2020, and can be seen in the trendline on the chart above. What’s Next? Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock break above the resistance line and consolidate. Consolidation above the $0.60 level could let the stock see a breakout. Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fall below the $0.60 level. If the stock is able to break below the trendline, it could see a further downwards push. Naked Brand had over 50 million shares traded Friday, and notably, a large amount of activity. Some other penny stocks that traded at that volume on Friday include: Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR), Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX). Image by makingmilly from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy This Tech Stock Looks Like It's Breaking Out2 Semiconductor Stocks Hanging Near Support Levels© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Elon Musk Will Host Saturday Night Live. That Might Just Matter To the Stock.

    (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced he will be hosting Saturday Night Live on May 8. The show will be must-watch TV, but is there any (TSLA) (TSLA) stock angle to the show? While it’s more free advertising for Tesla, SpaceX, and Musk’s other ventures, the overall impact on the stock should be small.

  • New proposal to lower Medicare age to 50 could be a lifeline to millions

    Research shows many Americans nearing retirement worry about retaining health coverage.

  • The 10 basic rules that made Warren Buffett $100 billion

    These simple guidelines helped Buffett get rich, and anyone can use them.

  • The Stock Market Got Spooked by What It Already Knew. Here’s Next Week’s Surprise.

    When news “broke” that the Biden administration was considering raising the top capital-gains tax rate on millionaires to 39.6%, the S&P 500 dropped from its high of the day to its low in less than one hour.

  • Giant Investor Bought EV Stocks Tesla and NIO, and Microsoft. Here’s What It Sold.

    Munich Re’s asset manager bought more Tesla, NIO, and Microsoft stock in the first quarter, and sold nearly all its Exxon stock.

  • Where's my tax refund? Americans face delays as IRS holds nearly 30M tax returns for manual processing

    The Internal Revenue Service is holding 29 million returns for manual processing, contributing to longer refund delays for many Americans.

  • Biden wants to raise the estate tax — here are 3 ways to avoid it

    You can prepare your assets now to pay less tax on them later.

  • The market will collapse ‘by the end of June’? Really?

    “A huge collapse is coming,” warns longtime market prognosticator Harry Dent. Dent’s forecast seems to have struck some kind of chord. Just this week I got a note from Jonathan Ruffer, an eminent money manager in London, with this dire warning: “I take it pretty much for granted that the 40 year bull market is ending, and that it will be replaced by hard investment times.”

  • A Huge Trust Sold Apple, DoorDash, and Bank of America Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Wellcome Trust, one of the largest charitable organizations in the world, reduced positions in Apple, DoorDash, and Bank of America stock, and bought Visa shares.

  • Turkey’s Crypto Pain Grows With Second Exchange Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s cryptocurrency investors were dealt another blow at the end of a dismal week after a second big exchange collapsed in as many days and its chief executive was reportedly detained. Vebitcoin has halted operations citing deteriorating financial conditions, and Demiroren News Agency said its Chief Executive Ilker Bas and three other employees have been detained. The Financial Crimes Investigation Board has blocked Vebitcoin’s accounts and opened a probe.Vebitcoin is Turkey’s fourth biggest exchange with close to $60 million in daily volumes, according to CoinGecko.com which tracks data on price, volume and market value on crypto markets. More than half of this volume came from Bitcoin, which dropped 19% this week.This week’s rout marks the worst period for Bitcoin since it tumbled amid a wider slump in risk assets at the end of February and analysts have warned of further losses. Even digital currencies that managed to eke out gains over the past few days, like Ether and Dogecoin, tumbled on Friday.Vebitcoin’s collapse comes days after Thodex halted operations and its 27-year-old founder fled the country. Thodex had about 390,000 users according to a lawyer for the victims and losses could be as high as $2 billion, according to Turkey’s Haberturk newspaper.Read More: Turkey Begins Manhunt for CEO of Collapsed Crypto ExchangeThe two exchanges were part of the cryptocurrency boom that has drawn in legions of Turks seeking to protect their savings from rampant inflation and an unstable currency. Inflation hit 16.2% in March, more than three times the central bank’s target, and the lira has weakened more than 10% against the dollar this year -- its ninth consecutive year of losses.The daily volume of trade in Turkish crypto markets was close to $2 billion for Friday, according to data from CoinGecko.com. The boom has drawn attention from regulators.Turkey’s Central Bank has banned cryptocurrencies as a form of payment from April 30, and the country has prohibited payment and electronic money institutions from mediating money transfers to cryptocurrency platforms.Central Bank chief Sahap Kavcioglu said more regulations are in the pipeline in a televised interview on Friday. “We are working on regulations in terms of cryptocurrency,” he said. “There are disturbing money outflows to outside of Turkey via cryptocurrencies.”(Updated with report on CEO being detailed in lead and 2nd paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage Rates Fall for a 3rd Consecutive Week and Return to sub-3% Levels

    Mortgage rates fell once more to support a pickup in demand. Rising house prices amidst a shortage of housing supply remains an issue, however.

  • Miami Man Indicted For $21 Million Investment Fraud That Allegedly Involved Fake Smartphone App

    In Miami, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 34-year-old Larry Ramos Mendoza with defrauding investors out of more than $21 million. What Happened: According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Florida, beginning from December 2013 through June 2020, Ramos convinced victims to invest their money with his company named The W Trade Group, or TWT. Ramos lured clients by misrepresenting that the company’s investment strategy was based on a commodities trading algorithm that he had developed, prosecutors say. Clients allegedly were told they could earn investment returns as high as 19 percent, and that investment losses would be limited to 2 percent. However, Ramos never invested the clients’ money, instead using it for his benefit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Fake App: According to the indictment, Ramos created a TWT smartphone app to make the fraudulent scheme appear legitimate. With the app, clients could monitor the supposed progress of their investments. When investors sought to reap the returns on their investment funds, Ramos used new investment money to pay earlier investors — the mark of a Ponzi scheme. The indictment has charged Ramos with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud. If convicted, Ramos faces up to 20 years in prison on each count. Image by 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCanadian Pacific Railway Wins Regulatory Exemption In Proposed Merger With Kansas City Southern4 Sentenced Over Million Scheme That Promised To Turn Dirt Into Gold© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Johnson & Johnson and 6 Other Companies Raised Their Dividends This Week. What to Know.

    Johnson & Johnson, Otis Worldwide, and Whirlpool were among the large U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.