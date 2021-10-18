U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,486.46
    +15.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,258.61
    -36.15 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,021.81
    +124.47 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.84
    +2.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.49
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.40
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2700
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,887.42
    +260.21 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,430.53
    -21.11 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Waterdrop Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP alerts Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) ("Waterdrop") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Waterdrop American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in or traceable to Waterdrop's May 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO").

KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer &amp; Check)
KTMC (PRNewsFoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check)

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Waterdrop ADSs in or traceable to the IPO may, no later than November 15, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via Email at info@ktmc.com; or click here.

Waterdrop operates an insurance technology platform and is based in Beijing, China. Waterdrop has historically operated three business segments: (i) an insurance marketplace that matches consumers with health and life insurance products; (ii) medical crowdfunding, which enables people to provide donations to people with significant medical costs; and (iii) mutual aid, which enabled people suffering from over 100 types of critical illness to spread their medical cost burdens. Waterdrop discontinued its mutual aid segment in March 2021, shortly before the IPO.

On April 16, 2021, Waterdrop filed a registration statement on a Form F-1 for the IPO, which, after an amendment, was declared effective on May 6, 2021 (the "Registration Statement"). On May 7, 2021, Waterdrop filed a prospectus for the IPO on a Form 424B4, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement. The Registration Statement was used to sell to the investing public 30 million Waterdrop ADSs at $12 per ADS. The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that Waterdrop had suffered ballooning losses in the first quarter of 2021 and violated numerous Chinese laws and regulations governing the insurance industry.

The truth began to emerge on June 17, 2021, when Waterdrop issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the quarter conducted before the IPO. Waterdrop reported that its operating costs and expenses had ballooned over 75%, or RMB579.1 million, to RMB1,343.9 million (US$205.1 million). As a result, Waterdrop suffered an operating loss for the quarter of RMB460.6 million (US$70.3 million), compared with an operating loss of RMB111.1 million for the same period of 2020 – a more than four-fold increase.

Then, on August 11, 2021, multiple news sources reported that China's banking and insurance watchdog, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, had issued an order directing insurance companies to cease improper marketing and pricing practices rampant in the industry and enhance their user privacy protections. Failure to comply would reportedly result in the offenders being "severely punished" by Chinese authorities.

Finally, on September 8, 2021, Waterdrop issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The release stated that Waterdrop's operating losses had continued to accelerate, totaling RMB815.4 million (US$126.3 million) for the quarter, compared with an operating profit of RMB7.2 million for the same period of 2020. This was once again due to a sharp increase in Waterdrop's operating costs and expenses, as the company's operating costs and expenses during the quarter increased by RMB1,081.1 million, or 160.5% year over year, to RMB1,754.7 million (US$271.8 million) from RMB673.6 million for the same period of 2020.

On September 13, 2021, the day before the complaint was filed, Waterdrop ADSs dropped to a low of just $3 per ADS, 75% below the price at which Waterdrop ADSs were sold to the investing public.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that Waterdrop was engaged in a variety of market abuses used to artificially inflate Waterdrop's short-term financial results in the lead up to the IPO, including: (1) operating insurance platforms without proper governmental authorizations; (2) mispricing risks for consumers; and (3) illicitly using client information. Indeed, unbeknownst to investors, the reason that Waterdrop had discontinued its mutual aid segment was because it had been ordered to do so by Chinese regulators.

Waterdrop investors may, no later than November 15, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert--kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-reminds-waterdrop-inc-shareholders-of-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-301401361.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Not Selling Anytime Soon

    Admittedly, I don't have many stocks in my portfolio that pay high dividend yields. My positions tend to focus more on growth than on dividends. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is only one dividend increase away from becoming a Dividend King -- S&P 500 members with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Why FuelCell Stock Just Popped 14%

    Hydrogen fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had a big week last week, announcing multiple corporate partnerships to manufacture fuel cell parts, pioneer fuel cell use in airplanes, and bring to market a hydrogen-powered fuel cell van. Plug's biggest news -- its prediction that revenues will leap to more than $800 million next year and more than triple that number over the following three years -- helped to raise analyst price targets and lift shares of Plug Power. It also sparked stock analyst initiations of peer fuel cell companies Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) -- but not of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL).

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    One analyst thinks the electric car maker's third-quarter results will be above consensus analyst forecasts.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.

  • Macy's soars on report of rival's e-commerce valuation

    Macy's shares surged as much 18% today as investors imagine what a spinoff of the department store's e-commerce business could mean.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • Steel Earnings: Steel Dynamics Beats; Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs On Tap Amid Peak Steel Price Fears

    Steel Dynamics topped views with Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs due this week. Can they overcome peak steel-price fears?

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • Why Facebook Stock Bounced Back Today

    On a mixed day for the stock market -- the Dow is down a small fraction of a percent, while the Nasdaq is up a slightly larger fraction of a percent -- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock is shining today, with its shares rising 2.2% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT. You all know the story on Facebook of late. For much of this month, the stock's been lagging as first The Wall Street Journal, then The New York Times, and finally the U.S. Congress itself have been critical of its business practices.

  • Why Is Zillow Stock Tumbling on Monday?

    The stock market was relatively flat on Monday morning, but real estate specialist Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) was a major underperformer. The reason for today's drop is that the company announced it is suspending its Zillow Offers iBuying program for the rest of the year. If you aren't familiar, this is the part of Zillow's business that buys real estate directly from sellers, makes repairs, and then resells the homes.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.

  • Better Growth Stock: Nvidia or Teladoc Health?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stand out as two companies that are working to shape the future. Nvidia's chips are the gold standard in gaming and in powering artificial intelligence apps. Teladoc is the leader in virtual care.

  • Tesla Shares Are Roaring Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares are staging a comeback as investors expect the Elon Musk-led electric carmaker to navigate the crippling semiconductor shortage better than rivals that have been severely disrupted.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Buying a Second or Even

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • Disney and Zillow shares slide, Amazon aims to hire 150K seasonal workers

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.