U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,423.15
    +35.99 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,116.40
    +278.24 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,761.29
    +80.23 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.58
    +8.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.44
    -0.12 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.62
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3918
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9920
    -0.0580 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,441.48
    -982.51 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.35
    -15.09 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Athira Pharma, Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

·3 min read

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) ("Athira") investors that securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Athira common stock: a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Athira's September 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or b) between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

KTMC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer &amp; Check, LLP)
KTMC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP)

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Athira common stock pursuant to or traceable to the IPO and/or during the Class Period may, no later than August 24, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/athira-pharma-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=athira

Athira is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. On September 18, 2020, Athira filed its prospectus on a Form 424B4, which forms part of the Registration Statement. In the IPO, Athira sold approximately 13,397,712 shares of common stock at a price of $17.00 per share.

According to the complaints, on June 17, 2021, after the market closed, Athira announced in a press release that it had placed its president and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Leen Kawas, on leave pending a review of actions stemming from doctoral research she conducted while at Washington State University. Following this news, Athira's share price fell $7.09, or approximately 39%, to close at $11.15 per share on June 18, 2021.

The complaints allege that in the Registration Statement and/or throughout the Class Period the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted to state that: (1) Dr. Kawas had published research papers containing improperly altered images while she was a graduate student; (2) this purported research was foundational to Athira's efforts to develop treatments for Alzheimer's because it laid the biological groundwork that Athira was using in its approach to treating Alzheimer's; (3) as a result, Athira's intellectual property and product development for the treatment of Alzheimer's was based on invalid research; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Athira's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Athira investors may, no later than August 24, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert--kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-reminds-athira-pharma-inc-shareholders-of-securities-fraud-class-action-lawsuit-301347620.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Activision Blizzard beats Q2 expectations, but harassment scandal casts shadow on earnings

    Video game giant Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported its second quarter earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday, beating analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines.

  • McDonald's makes masks mandatory for some U.S. customers, staff (Aug. 2)

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Monday confirmed that all its customers and staff will need to start wearing masks again inside its U.S. restaurants in areas with high or substantial transmission, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices.

  • Delta variant wreaking havoc on America’s return to office plans

    The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on companies’ return to office plans.

  • Klarna CEO: Square's acquisition of Afterpay highlights 'land grab' for market share

    Square's (SQ) is acquisition of Australian buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay for $29 billion is an indication of a rapidly growing industry, according to one rival firm's chief executive.

  • Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Exits Amid Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Lawsuit Against Company

    Activision Blizzard said longtime exec J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, is leaving the company. Brack’s exit comes less than two weeks after Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged the company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual […]

  • Tale of Fake Hewlett-Packard Gear Spurs Arrest in China, Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- When three Chinese nationals were jailed in Beijing almost a decade ago and accused of selling fake Hewlett-Packard Co. networking gear, it looked like an example of U.S. companies getting what they’d long demanded: aggressive protection of intellectual property in the world’s most populous nation.A drawn-out court case heading to trial in Massachusetts paints a much muddier picture. The three, exonerated in China, accuse the former Silicon Valley icon of setting them up. They arg

  • Should a 401(k) Be in an Annuity?

    Housing a retirement plan inside a variable annuity contract offers some big advantages, but mostly if the account holder is close to retirement.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

    Many investors are so focused on accumulating wealth that they neglect the second part of the equation.

  • Apple’s Advertising Business Is Bigger Than You Think. It Could Get Bigger Still.

    Growth drivers include Apple's addition of search ads in China, higher ad loads, and the introduction of banner ads to the App Store, says Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi.

  • A Trucking Crisis Has the U.S. Looking for More Drivers Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of truckers across the U.S. has become so severe that companies are trying to bring in drivers from abroad like seemingly never before.For the first time in her 10-year trucking career, Holly McCormick has found herself coordinating with an agency in South Africa to source foreign drivers. A recruiter for Groendyke Transport Inc., McCormick has doubled her budget since the pandemic and is still having trouble finding candidates.The U.S. has been grappling with a chronic

  • McDonald's Earnings: Growth Is Back

    Investors had good reasons to feel optimistic about McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) fiscal second-quarter earnings release. McDonald's made up that lost ground -- and more -- in the three months that ended in late June, putting it in a stronger position now than it was back in 2019. Comparable-store sales rose 41% to mark a complete rebound from last year's 24% slump.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • ConocoPhillips Posts Its Best Quarterly Earnings in 3 Years

    ConocoPhillips produced an average of 1.547 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day during the second quarter, up 566,000 BOE per day from the year-ago period. Contributing to that surging output was its acquisition of Concho Resources, as well as the resumption of production from wells it shut in during earlier phases of the pandemic. ConocoPhillips' surging output couldn't have come at a better time.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • Microsoft, Google and other U.S. companies ask employees to get vaccinated before returning to work

    With the recent rise of the Delta variant, many major American companies are now requiring full-time employees to get vaccinated before returning to the office. In the past few weeks, more companies have announced plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees who are working at in-person offices. The government-run U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has stated it is legal under federal law for companies to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with a few exceptions related to other health complications, pregnancy and religious beliefs.

  • Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

    Earnings in the U.S. shale patch are severely impacted by ill-made hedging decisions, and constrained cashflows are yet another reason for production discipline

  • Why This Longtime Asia Investor Thinks the Reaction to China’s Crackdown Is Overblown

    Barron's spoke with Matthews Asia's Robert Horrocks about China's latest regulatory moves, the VIE structure, and what the latest moves mean for China's views on private enterprises.