CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ANVS, ATIP and HYZN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

4 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ANVS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20226&wire=1
ATIP Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ati-physical-therapy-inc-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?prid=20226&wire=1
HYZN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/hyzon-motors-inc-f-k-a-decarbonization-plus-acquisition-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=20226&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American:ANVS)
ANVS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20226&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Annovis Bio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Annovis's ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration, did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgment, and problem solving; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATIP)
This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ati-physical-therapy-inc-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?prid=20226&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, (1) ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:HYZN)
HYZN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 9, 2021 - September 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/hyzon-motors-inc-f-k-a-decarbonization-plus-acquisition-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=20226&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667319/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-ANVS-ATIP-and-HYZN-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

