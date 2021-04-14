CLASS ACTION UPDATE for APA, CYDY and NEPT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)
APA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 7, 2016 - March 13, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 26, 2021
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Apache Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (ii) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (iii) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Company's operations in the Permian Basin; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
CytoDyn Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDY)
CYDY Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 27, 2020 - March 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 17, 2021
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, CytoDyn Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: CytoDyn securities were actively traded over the counter (OTC) in the United States. While the exact number of Class members is unknown to Plaintiff at this time and can be ascertained only through appropriate discovery, Plaintiff believes that there are hundreds or thousands of members in the proposed Class. Record owners and other members of the Class may be identified from records maintained by CytoDyn or its transfer agent and/or OTC Markets and may be notified of the pendency of this action by mail, using the form of notice similar to that customarily used in securities class actions.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)
NEPT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased July 24, 2019 - February 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 17, 2021
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the cost of Neptune's integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company's capital reserves; (ii) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
