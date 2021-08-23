U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATHA, CRMD and VIEW: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

·4 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ATHA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/athira-pharma-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18835&wire=1
CRMD Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cormedix-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18835&wire=1
VIEW Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/view-inc-f-k-a-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?prid=18835&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021 and/or purchased common stock in or traceable to the Company's registration statement issued in connection with the Company's September 2020 initial public offering priced at $17.00 per share.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 24, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/athira-pharma-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18835&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) the research conducted by Defendant Kawas, which formed the foundation for Athira's product candidates and intellectual property, was tainted by Kawas' scientific misconduct, including the manipulation of key data through the altering of Western blot images; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and omitted material facts necessary in order to make the statements made not misleading.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

CRMD Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased July 8, 2020 - May 13, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 20, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cormedix-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18835&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, CorMedix Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to an investigational drug product, DefenCath's, manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the DefenCath new drug application for catheter-related bloodstream infections in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VIEW)

VIEW Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 30, 2020 - August 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 18, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/view-inc-f-k-a-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?prid=18835&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660918/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-ATHA-CRMD-and-VIEW-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

