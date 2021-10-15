U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,449.00
    +20.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,012.00
    +228.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,077.50
    +40.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.80
    +16.70 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.72
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.50
    -28.40 (-1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.21 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5580
    +0.0390 (+2.57%)
     

  • Vix

    16.54
    -2.10 (-11.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    +0.0065 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4200
    +0.7430 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,722.61
    +2,100.38 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,409.70
    +34.47 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.47
    +21.76 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATIP, VIEW and HYZN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ATIP Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ati-physical-therapy-inc-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?prid=20470&wire=1
VIEW Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/view-inc-f-k-a-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?prid=20470&wire=1
HYZN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/hyzon-motors-inc-f-k-a-decarbonization-plus-acquisition-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=20470&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATIP)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities between February 22, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 15, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ati-physical-therapy-inc-f-k-a-fortress-value-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?prid=20470&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VIEW)

VIEW Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 30, 2020 - August 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 18, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/view-inc-f-k-a-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?prid=20470&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:HYZN)

HYZN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 9, 2021 - September 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 29, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/hyzon-motors-inc-f-k-a-decarbonization-plus-acquisition-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=20470&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668338/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-ATIP-VIEW-and-HYZN-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

Recommended Stories

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Insiders are Selling Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) as it Approaches Our Intrinsic Value Point

    Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) joined the cohort of financial institutions that kicked off the Q3 earnings season. While the news took it to a new multi-year high, the insiders seem to be predominantly selling as the price reaches our intrinsic value point.

  • Truist reports third quarter 2021 results

    Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is hot today thanks to rising oil prices, but there are still some high-yield names that you can buy and hold.

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $300?

    One analyst's price target for the electric-car maker's stock implies more than 60% downside. Is it time to sell?

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

    Brokerages' race to the bottom in trading fees has been a breakthrough in helping to make investing less cumbersome to newcomers. While high commissions used to be a costly obstacle for new investors and discouraged some from investing altogether, that's now less of an issue. In fact, a recent study by discount broker Charles Schwab found that 15% of current U.S. investors bought their first shares just last year.

  • 5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025

    These well-known and widely held companies should deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next five years.

  • Bank of America raises price target for 'bright spot' Affirm

    Jason Kupferberg, Bank of America Analyst, discusses why Affirm is considered a 'clear bright spot' in the buy now, pay later space.

  • XPeng Is a More Sustainable EV Maker Than Even Tesla

    It turns out that Tesla might not be the world’s most sustainable car company. ESG is short for environmental, social and governance and companies publish ESG reports—sometimes called sustainability reports or impact reports—to tell stakeholders how their operations are impacting communities they serve. Tesla (TSLA) shares have added about 0.5%.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Alibaba Earnings Forecast Slashed on Weak Consumer Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as investors are watching whether a flurry of earnings reports due next month could revive Chinese technology shares, analysts slashed their forecasts on Alibaba Group Holding. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe company is expec

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. Two top economic experts have warned that there are signs that the United States economy is headed […]

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • Why Shares of Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding Are Down Today

    The Chinese online brokerages saw their share prices decline after some significant regulatory risks came to light.

  • Johnson & Johnson Puts Talc Injury Claims Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson is turning to bankruptcy court in a controversial attempt to resolve billions of dollars in legal liabilities tied to its talc products, placing a new subsidiary holding the claims into Chapter 11 protection. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight i

  • Why EV Charging Stocks Could Fall Further

    Electric vehicle charging stocks were among the hottest on the market in 2020, but that's changed in 2021. Shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) are down sharply over the last six months, and show no sign of turning around. There are reasons to be excited about electric vehicle charging as a growth business, but there are also challenges ahead.

  • Want More Monthly Income? Invest in These 3 Stocks

    Few dividend stocks pay on a monthly basis, but you can still collect cash every month by investing in stocks that pay at different periods. Below, I'll show you how investing just over $22,000 across three stocks -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and BCE (NYSE: BCE) -- can generate at least $100 in cash for your portfolio every month. Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie is a big name in the healthcare industry with revenue topping more than $50 billion over the past 12 months.

  • These quality dividend stocks have a built-in advantage that can keep you ahead of inflation in 2022

    Bill McMahon, chief investment officer at Charles Schwab Asset Management, favors consumer discretionary stocks that pay dividends and own beloved brands.

  • Truist Financial's third-quarter results beat analysts' projections as integration continues

    Charlotte-based Truist Financial Corp. posted net income available to shareholders of $1.62 billion, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the third quarter.

  • 5 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2021

    Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $10.11 per share on revenue of $11.67 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.5% to $393.10 in pre-market trading. Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) slashed its global production target for November by 15% due to the pandemic-triggered parts crisis. Toyota cut the production target from 1 million units to 850,000 - 900,000 units. Toyo