CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATNX, RMO and ACAD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)
ATNX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 7, 2019 - February 26, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Athenex, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the data included in the Oral Paclitaxel plus Encequidar NDA presented a safety risk to patients in terms of an increase in neutropenia-related sequalae; (ii) the uncertainty over the results of the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) at week 19 conducted by BICR; (iii) the BICR reconciliation and re-read process may have introduced unmeasured bias and influence on the BICR; (iv) the Company's Phase 3 study that was used to file the NDA was inadequate and not well-conducted in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the U.S. population, such that the FDA would recommended a new such clinical trial; (v) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Company's NDA in its current form; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)
RMO Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 5, 2020 - March 30, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 15, 2021
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Romeo Power, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Romeo had only two battery cell suppliers, not four, (ii) the future potential risks that Defendants warned of concerning supply disruption or shortage had already occurred and were already negatively affecting Romeo's business, operations and business prospects, (iii) Romeo did not have the battery cell inventory to accommodate end-user demand and ramp up production in 2021, (iv) Romeo's supply constraint was a material hindrance to Romeo's revenue growth, and (v) Romeo's supply chain for battery cells was not hedged, but in fact, was totally at risk and beholden to just two battery cell suppliers and the spot market for their 2021 inventory. Given the supply constraint that Romeo was experiencing during the Class Period, Defendants had no reasonable basis to represent that the Company had the ability to meet customer demand and that it would support growth in revenue in 2021.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)
ACAD Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased June 15, 2020 - April 4, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 18, 2021
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the materials submitted in support of the pimavanserin sNDA contained statistical and design deficiencies; (ii) accordingly, the pimavanserin sNDA lacked the evidentiary support that the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (iii) the FDA was unlikely to approve the pimavanserin sNDA in its present form; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C.
