CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATVI, SLQT and SPPI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

·4 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ATVI Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19317&wire=1
SLQT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/selectquote-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19317&wire=1
SPPI Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19317&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)
ATVI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 4, 2016 - July 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 4, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19317&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Activision Blizzard, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Activision Blizzard discriminated against women and minority employees; (2) Activision Blizzard fostered a pervasive "frat boy" workplace culture that continues to thrive; (3) numerous complaints about unlawful harassment,
discrimination, and retaliation were made to human resources personnel and executives which went unaddressed; (4) the pervasive culture of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation would result in serious impairments to Activision Blizzard's operations; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was at greater risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny and enforcement, including that which would have a material adverse effect; (6) Activision Blizzard failed to inform shareholders that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing had been investigating Activision Blizzard for harassment and discrimination; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about Activision Blizzard's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Selectquote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

SLQT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 8, 2021 - May 11, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 15, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/selectquote-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19317&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Selectquote, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

SPPI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 1, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19317&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662640/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-ATVI-SLQT-and-SPPI-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

