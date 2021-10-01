U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATVI, ZY and ANVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

·4 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ATVI Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20048&wire=1
ZY Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zymergen-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20048&wire=1
ANVS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20048&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ATVI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 4, 2016 - July 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 4, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20048&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Activision Blizzard, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Activision Blizzard discriminated against women and minority employees; (2) Activision Blizzard fostered a pervasive "frat boy" workplace culture that continues to thrive; (3) numerous complaints about unlawful harassment,
discrimination, and retaliation were made to human resources personnel and executives which went unaddressed; (4) the pervasive culture of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation would result in serious impairments to Activision Blizzard's operations; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was at greater risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny and enforcement, including that which would have a material adverse effect; (6) Activision Blizzard failed to inform shareholders that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing had been investigating Activision Blizzard for harassment and discrimination; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about Activision Blizzard's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased ZY common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 4, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zymergen-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20048&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) during the qualification process for the Company's optical film product, Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American:ANVS)

ANVS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 18, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/annovis-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20048&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Annovis Bio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Annovis's ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration, did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666495/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-ATVI-ZY-and-ANVS-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

