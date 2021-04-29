CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BLU, NEPT and VRM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

BLU Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 5, 2019 - July 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 17, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, BELLUS Health Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: while BLU-5937's "high selectivity" contributed to the drug causing little to no taste alteration in chronic cough patients, that high selectivity also contributed to the drug potentially being less efficacious and thus likely not be able to meet the primary endpoint of the Company's Phase 2 trial.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

NEPT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased July 24, 2019 - February 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 17, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the cost of Neptune's integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company's capital reserves; (ii) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

VRM Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased June 9, 2020 - March 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 21, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Vroom, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products; (2) as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels; (3) as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

