CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BLUE, IRTC and VLDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

BLUE Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bluebird-bio-inc-loss-form?prid=14203&wire=1
IRTC Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/irhythm-technologies-inc-loss-form?prid=14203&wire=1
VLDR Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/velodyne-lidar-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14203&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

BLUE Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 11, 2020 - November 4, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 13, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bluebird-bio-inc-loss-form?prid=14203&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, bluebird bio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

IRTC Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 4, 2020 - January 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 2, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/irhythm-technologies-inc-loss-form?prid=14203&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the CMS' rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

VLDR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased July 2, 2020 - March 17, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/velodyne-lidar-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14203&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Velodyne's directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company's officers and directors; (2) the Company was investigating the foregoing matters; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638060/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-BLUE-IRTC-and-VLDR-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

