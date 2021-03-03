CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BLUE, PEN and QS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
BLUE Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bluebird-bio-inc-loss-form?prid=13275&wire=1
PEN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/penumbra-inc-information-request-form?prid=13275&wire=1
QS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/quantumscape-corporation-f-k-a-kensington-capital-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=13275&wire=1
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *
bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)
BLUE Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 11, 2020 - November 4, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 13, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bluebird-bio-inc-loss-form?prid=13275&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, bluebird bio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)
PEN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 3, 2020 - December 15, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 16, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/penumbra-inc-information-request-form?prid=13275&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Penumbra, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; (2) that Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of the Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; (3) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues; and (4) as a result, Penumbra's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:QS)
QS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 27, 2020 - December 31, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/quantumscape-corporation-f-k-a-kensington-capital-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=13275&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
https://www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633336/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-BLUE-PEN-and-QS-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders