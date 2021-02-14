U.S. markets closed

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BLUE, SWI and OTGLY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2021 /Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff ... Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

BLUE Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bluebird-bio-inc-loss-form?prid=12878&wire=1
SWI Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/solarwinds-corporation-information-request-form?prid=12878&wire=1
OTGLY Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cd-projekt-s-a-loss-submission-form?prid=12878&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

BLUE Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 11, 2020 - November 4, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 13, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bluebird-bio-inc-loss-form?prid=12878&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, bluebird bio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)

SWI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 18, 2018 - December 17, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 5, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/solarwinds-corporation-information-request-form?prid=12878&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, SolarWinds Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran; (2) SolarWinds' update server had an easily accessible password of ‘solarwinds123'; (3) consequently, SolarWinds' customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer significant reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about SolarWinds's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CD Projekt S.A. (OTC PINK:OTGLY)

OTGLY Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 16, 2020 - December 17, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 22, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cd-projekt-s-a-loss-submission-form?prid=12878&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, CD Projekt S.A. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Throughout the class period, defendants were materially false and/or misleading because they misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs; (2) as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and the Company would be forced to offer full refunds for the game; (3) consequently, the Company would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
https://www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629655/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-BLUE-SWI-and-OTGLY-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

