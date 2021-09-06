U.S. markets closed

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BZ, QFIN and OTLY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

BZ Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/kanzhun-limited-information-request-form?prid=19409&wire=1
QFIN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/360-digitech-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19409&wire=1
OTLY Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form?prid=19409&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ)

BZ Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased June 11, 2021 - July 2, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 10, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/kanzhun-limited-information-request-form?prid=19409&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Kanzhun Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC"); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed to "to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks"; (4) Kanzhun needed to "enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN)

QFIN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 29, 2021 - July 7, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 13, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/360-digitech-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19409&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, 360 DigiTech, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People's Republic of China laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY)

OTLY Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 24, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form?prid=19409&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Oatly Group AB made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) the Company overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) the Company exaggerated its growth in China; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662896/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-BZ-QFIN-and-OTLY-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

