CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CCIV, ARDX and SESN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CCIV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/churchill-capital-corp-iv-information-request-form?prid=18913&wire=1

ARDX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ardelyx-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18913&wire=1

SESN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sesen-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18913&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

CCIV Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 30, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/churchill-capital-corp-iv-information-request-form?prid=18913&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Churchill Capital Corp IV made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

ARDX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 6, 2020 - July 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 28, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ardelyx-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18913&wire=1

Story continues

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Ardelyx, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) the Company overstated the likelihood that tenapanor would be approved by the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); and 2) Defendants possessed, were in control over, and as a result, knew that the data submitted to support the New Drug Application was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely that the FDA would not approve the drug.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

SESN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 21, 2020 - August 17, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 18, 2021

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sesen-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18913&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Sesen Bio, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sesen Bio's clinical trial for its cancer treatment product, Vicineum, had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as "major"; (2) three of Sesen Bio's clinical investigators were found guilty of "serious noncompliance," including "back-dating data"; (3) Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with the Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Vicineum; (4) Sesen Bio's clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (6) as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/661218/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-CCIV-ARDX-and-SESN-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders



