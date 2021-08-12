U.S. markets closed

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CCIV, HMPT and ITRM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

·4 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CCIV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/churchill-capital-corp-iv-information-request-form?prid=18468&wire=1
HMPT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/home-point-capital-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18468&wire=1
ITRM Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/iterum-therapeutics-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=18468&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

CCIV Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 30, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/churchill-capital-corp-iv-information-request-form?prid=18468&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Churchill Capital Corp IV made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Home Point common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 29, 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 20, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/home-point-capital-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18468&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (i) Home Point's aggressive expansion of its broker partners would dramatically increase the Company's expenses; (ii) the mortgage industry was anticipating industry-wide decreased gain-on-sale margins as a result of rising interest rates in 2021 and Home Point would be subject to the same competitive pressures; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated its business and financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

ITRM Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 30, 2020 - July 23, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 4, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/iterum-therapeutics-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=18468&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Iterum Therapeutics Plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the sulopenem New Drug Application ("NDA") lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with urinary tract infections caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be nonsusceptible to a quinolone; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (iii) Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659426/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-CCIV-HMPT-and-ITRM-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

