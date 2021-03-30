CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CLOV, UAVS and RIDE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)
CLOV Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 6, 2020 - February 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 6, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/clover-health-investments-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=14240&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Clover Health Investments, Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clover was the recipient of a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ; (ii) much of Clover's sales are driven by a major related party deal that Clover not only failed to disclose but took active steps to conceal; (iii) Clover's
subsidiary Seek Insurance failed to disclose its relationship with Clover and misled consumers as to its purported independence; (iv) Clover's software was in fact rudimentary; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)
UAVS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 3, 2019 - February 18, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 27, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ageagle-aerial-systems-inc-information-request-form?prid=14240&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon; (2) rather than correct the public's understanding about a partnership with Amazon, Defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about AgEagle's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE)
RIDE Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 3, 2020 - March 17, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 17, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lordstown-motors-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=14240&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Lordstown Motors Corp made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's purported pre-orders were non-binding; (ii) many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown's Endurance; (iii) Lordstown is not and has not been "on track" to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (iv) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
