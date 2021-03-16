U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CLSK, UAVS and OTRK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

·4 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CLSK Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cleanspark-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13688&wire=1
UAVS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ageagle-aerial-systems-inc-information-request-form?prid=13688&wire=1
OTRK Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ontrak-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13688&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CLSK Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 31, 2020 - January 14, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 22, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cleanspark-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13688&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Cleanspark, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) that several of the Company's recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)

UAVS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased September 3, 2019 - February 18, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 27, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ageagle-aerial-systems-inc-information-request-form?prid=13688&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon; (2) rather than correct the public's understanding about a partnership with Amazon, Defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about AgEagle's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

OTRK Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 5, 2020 - February 26, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ontrak-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13688&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Ontrak, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ontrak's largest customer evaluated the Company on a provider basis, valuing Ontrak's performance based on achieving the lowest cost per medical visit rather than clinical outcomes or medical cost savings; (2) as a result, Ontrak's largest customer did not find the Company's program to be effective and was reasonably likely to terminate its contract with Ontrak; (3) because this customer accounted for a significant portion of the Company's revenue, the loss of the customer would have an outsized impact on Ontrak's financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635734/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-CLSK-UAVS-and-OTRK-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

