CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CRMD, SAM and WDH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CRMD Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cormedix-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19639&wire=1
SAM Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-boston-beer-company-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19639&wire=1
WDH Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/waterdrop-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19639&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

CRMD Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 16, 2019 - May 13, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 20, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cormedix-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19639&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, CorMedix Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to an investigational drug product, DefenCath's, manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the DefenCath new drug application for catheter-related bloodstream infections in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

SAM Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 22, 2021 - September 8, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 15, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-boston-beer-company-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19639&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, The Boston Beer Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boston Beer's hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Waterdrop American Depositary Shares in or traceable to the Company's May 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 15, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/waterdrop-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19639&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (a) Waterdrop had achieved a substantial portion of its historical revenue growth through illicit means that ran afoul of Chinese rules and regulations governing the insurance industry; (b) Waterdrop had been ordered by the Chinese government to shut down its mutual aid platform because of its failure to comply with Chinese law; (c) Waterdrop was under investigation by regulatory authorities for continued violations of Chinese law; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, there existed a material undisclosed risk and substantial likelihood that Waterdrop would face severe adverse actions by regulatory authorities following the IPO; (e) Waterdrop's operating losses had increased more than four-fold in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the cessation of its mutual aid business and rapidly growing customer acquisition costs; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, the Registration Statement's representations regarding Waterdrop's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company in the lead up to the IPO, were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664510/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-CRMD-SAM-and-WDH-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

