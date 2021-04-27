CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CYDY, LDOS and XL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
CYDY Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cytodyn-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15162&wire=1
LDOS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/leidos-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15162&wire=1
XL Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/xl-fleet-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=15162&wire=1
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *
CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY)
CYDY Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 27, 2020 - March 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 17, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cytodyn-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15162&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, CytoDyn Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: CytoDyn securities were actively traded over the counter (OTC) in the United States. While the exact number of Class members is unknown to Plaintiff at this time and can be ascertained only through appropriate discovery, Plaintiff believes that there are hundreds or thousands of members in the proposed Class. Record owners and other members of the Class may be identified from records maintained by CytoDyn or its transfer agent and/or OTC Markets and may be notified of the pendency of this action by mail, using the form of notice similar to that customarily used in securities class actions.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)
LDOS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 4, 2020 - February 23, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/leidos-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15162&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Leidos Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported benefits of the Company's acquisition of L3Harris' Security Detection & Automation businesses were significantly overstated; (2) Leidos' products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results were significantly overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)
XL Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 2, 2020 - March 2, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 7, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/xl-fleet-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=15162&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, XL Fleet Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XL Fleet's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog; (2) at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (3) XL's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (4) XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642441/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-CYDY-LDOS-and-XL-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders