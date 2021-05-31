CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DDD, SKLZ and DNMR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)
DDD Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 6, 2020 - March 1, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 8, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/3d-systems-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=16374&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, 3D Systems Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SKLZ)
SKLZ Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 16, 2020 - April 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 7, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/skillz-inc-f-k-a-flying-eagle-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=16374&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: representations relating to certain of Skillz's business operations, performance metrics and ultimate valuation, including, among others, Skillz's ability to attract new end-users, future profitability, the shrinking popularity of its hosted games that accounted for 88% of its revenue, and the Company's valuation. For example, one of the Company's objectively unrealistic promises included the unsupportable claim that the Company was valued at $3.5 billon, based on revenue projections in excess of $550 million for 2022. However, the Company failed to inform investors that downloads of the games that account for a majority share of its revenue have been declining since at least November 2020. In reality, the Company's prospects for attaining that revenue scale was far from realistic given its size, market share, reliance on thirdparty app stores, declining downloads of its most popular games and, critically, the enormous amount of incentive Bonus Payments that Skillz routinely provides to its gamer customers, a fact that investors were misled about. These Bonus Payments are routinely provided to its customers, who are expected to use them for game entry fees, which, in turn, artificially inflates Skillz revenue.
Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)
DNMR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 5, 2020 - May 4, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 13, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/danimer-scientific-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=16374&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Danimer Scientific, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (ii) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; (iii) Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649789/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-DDD-SKLZ-and-DNMR-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders