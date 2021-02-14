CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DECN, CLSK and CLOV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2021 /Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff ... Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
DECN Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/decision-diagnostics-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=12879&wire=1
CLSK Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cleanspark-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=12879&wire=1
CLOV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/clover-health-investments-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=12879&wire=1
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *
Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK:DECN)
DECN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 3, 2020 - December 17, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 16, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/decision-diagnostics-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=12879&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Decision Diagnostics Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Decision Diagnostics had not developed any viable COVID-19 test, much less a test that could detect COVID-19 in less than one minute; (ii) the Company could not meet the FDA's EUA testing requirements for its purported COVID-19 test; (iii) accordingly, Defendants had misrepresented the timeline within which it could realistically bring its COVID-19 test to market; (iv) all the foregoing subjected Defendants to an increased risk of regulatory oversight and enforcement; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)
CLSK Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 31, 2020 - January 14, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 22, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cleanspark-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=12879&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Cleanspark, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) that several of the Company's recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)
CLOV Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 6, 2020 - February 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 6, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/clover-health-investments-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=12879&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Clover Health Investments, Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clover was the recipient of a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ; (ii) much of Clover's sales are driven by a major related party deal that Clover not only failed to disclose but took active steps to conceal; (iii) Clover's
subsidiary Seek Insurance failed to disclose its relationship with Clover and misled consumers as to its purported independence; (iv) Clover's software was in fact rudimentary; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
https://www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629656/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-DECN-CLSK-and-CLOV-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders