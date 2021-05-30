CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DOX, CCIV and WPG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
DOX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/amdocs-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=16342&wire=1
CCIV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/churchill-capital-corp-iv-information-request-form?prid=16342&wire=1
WPG Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/washington-prime-group-inc-information-request-form?prid=16342&wire=1
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *
Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)
DOX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 13, 2016 - March 30, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 8, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/amdocs-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=16342&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Amdocs Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt; (ii) Amdocs concealed its large borrowing; (iii) while Amdocs' reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because the Company was losing AT&T as a customer; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)
CCIV Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 6, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/churchill-capital-corp-iv-information-request-form?prid=16342&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Churchill Capital Corp IV made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
Washington Prime Group, Inc. (NYSE:WPG)
WPG Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 5, 2020 - March 4, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 23, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/washington-prime-group-inc-information-request-form?prid=16342&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Washington Prime Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) WPG's financial condition was deteriorating substantially; (2) as a result, there was substantial uncertainty about the Company's ability to meet its capital structure obligations as they became due; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
https://www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649745/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-DOX-CCIV-and-WPG-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders