CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EBIX, LDOS and NEPT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
EBIX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ebix-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14347&wire=1
LDOS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/leidos-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14347&wire=1
NEPT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/neptune-wellness-solutions-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14347&wire=1
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *
Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)
EBIX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 9, 2020 - February 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 23, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ebix-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14347&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Ebix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix's gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) there was a material weakness in Company's internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (3) the Company's independent auditor was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside legal counsel; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)
LDOS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 4, 2020 - February 23, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/leidos-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14347&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Leidos Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported benefits of the Company's acquisition of L3Harris' Security Detection & Automation businesses were significantly overstated; (2) Leidos' products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results were significantly overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)
NEPT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased July 24, 2019 - February 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 17, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/neptune-wellness-solutions-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14347&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the cost of Neptune's integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company's capital reserves; (ii) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
https://www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638906/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-EBIX-LDOS-and-NEPT-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders