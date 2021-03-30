CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EH, NEPT and RIDE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ehang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

EH Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 12, 2019 - February 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 19, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Ehang Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North American for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; (ii) its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; (iii) EHang has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; (iv) the Company's manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

NEPT Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased July 24, 2019 - February 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 17, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the cost of Neptune's integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company's capital reserves; (ii) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE)

RIDE Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 3, 2020 - March 17, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 17, 2021

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Lordstown Motors Corp made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's purported pre-orders were non-binding; (ii) many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown's Endurance; (iii) Lordstown is not and has not been "on track" to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (iv) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

