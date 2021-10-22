U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,543.23
    -6.55 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,685.97
    +82.89 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,081.90
    -133.80 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.91
    -8.27 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.61
    +1.11 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.80
    +13.90 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.27 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1633
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    -0.0200 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3747
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5170
    -0.4710 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,717.12
    -2,147.27 (-3.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.77
    -55.27 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Class Action Filed by Pollock Cohen LLP Against ClassPass Inc. For Containing Thousands of Deceptive Listings of Businesses and Their Services

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 22, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Manhattan against ClassPass Inc. on behalf of potentially thousands of businesses alleging that the health, spa, and fitness "aggregator" improperly used business' identities for its own use. According to the Complaint, ClassPass's website and mobile application list thousands of businesses with which ClassPass has no relationship or affiliation.

The suit alleges that ClassPass included these false listings to attract new users to ClassPass—tricking customers into thinking ClassPass had far more participating businesses than in reality—and then luring the improperly-listed business to actually list on the platform. In so doing, the suit claims, ClassPass engaged in unfair competition and false affiliation, false advertising, and unfair and deceptive trade practices in violation of federal, New York, and New Jersey law.

"Customers deserve an honest count of the spas, gyms, and salons actually available to them. And businesses deserve to control their own brand and business strategy," said Raphael Janove, the attorney at New York-based Pollock Cohen LLP leading the fight.

The plaintiff representing the proposed class of thousands of aggrieved businesses is Tipsy Nail Club LLC, which operates as Leeah Nails in Montclair, New Jersey. On September 1, 2021, a customer came to the store and received manicure and pedicure services. When it was time to pay, the customer showed proof that she had already paid through ClassPass. But Leeah Nails had no relationship with ClassPass and had received no prepayment from ClassPass for the reservation.

Prompted by this incident, Leeah Nails began investigating, and found that it wasn't alone. It discover that dozens of other spas, nail salons, and gyms had similar fake listings – and entirely fabricated appointment schedules. And when Leeah Nails' owner tried to clear up the situation with ClassPass, the company's customer service department refused to deal with him because he had no ClassPass account.

"Leeah Nails has the right to control its own brand, and to pursue its own strategy," said Janove. "Reputation is incredibly important in a service business, and ClassPass has no right to hijack or appropriate any entrepreneur's dream," said Janove.

The federal class action complaint is available here.

Contact:
Raphael Janove
rjanove@pollockcohen.com
215-667-8607

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-filed-by-pollock-cohen-llp-against-classpass-inc-for-containing-thousands-of-deceptive-listings-of-businesses-and-their-services-301406783.html

SOURCE Pollock Cohen LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Google Charges Higher Fees for Ads, Lawsuit Says. That’s Not Why Alphabet’s Stock Is Dropping.

    The search giant takes a cut of 22% to 42% of U.S. ad spending that goes through its systems, according to the lawsuit. Snap's sales guidance is responsible for the stock's drop.

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • China Tears Up the Rule Book in the Race to Fix Its Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Drones buzz above traffic-clogged roads in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, as white-capped police officers attempt to manage lines of hundreds of trucks waiting to be loaded with cargoes of coal. Many have been there for days. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • Biden says running LA ports 24/7 will help save Christmas shopping. It's not that simple, experts warn.

    Biden's plan to speed holiday gift deliveries by prodding California ports to operate round-the-clock leaves other supply-chain snarls unresolved.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • Apple's electric car dreams veer off track as battery talks flounder

    Apple’s dreams of building an electric car have been thrown off course as talks with its battery suppliers threaten to fall apart.

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • Macy’s Online Spinoff Could Hinge on Saks’ Success

    Macy’s possibly spinning off its online business captured investors’ imaginations. The move could be fueled by a rich valuation of Saks Fifth Avenue’s own spin.

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • Exclusive-Italy woos Intel over multibillion-euro chip plant -sources

    Rome is drawing up an offer to try to convince Intel to invest billions of euros in an advanced chipmaking plant in Italy, as Germany emerges as frontrunner to land an even bigger megafactory planned by the U.S. company, three sources said. The plants would be part of a drive by the U.S. group to build cutting-edge manufacturing capacity in Europe to help avoid future supply shortages of the kind currently crippling the automotive industry in particular. Rome is already in talks with Intel about the potential investment, which according to preliminary estimates would be worth more than 4 billion euro ($4.7 billion), the sources who are involved in the discussions said.

  • Ericsson says U.S. DOJ advises it breached obligations under DPA

    In 2019, Ericsson entered into an agreement to pay over $1 billion to resolve probes into corruption, including the bribing of government officials. The bribery took place over many years in countries including China, Vietnam and Djibouti, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Ericsson said on Friday that at this stage it is premature to predict the outcome of these developments and it intends to cooperate with the DOJ.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • Baker Hughes reports the first weekly decline in U.S. oil-drilling rigs in 7 weeks

    MARKET PULSE Baker Hughes (bkr) on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil declined by two to 443 this week. The weekly decline followed six consecutive weeks of increases.

  • There’s one giant thing gig workers can do to save for retirement — but most aren’t

    Securing a decent retirement is getting harder, not easier, and there’s no one fix. Self-employment has plenty of things going for it, but a built-in retirement plan isn’t one of them. Adding to this challenging reality is new data from the Washington-based Pew Charitable Trusts, which says that accessing retirement savings through a spouse or partner’s retirement plan probably isn’t an option for gig workers, either.

  • Labour union urges European authorities to widen Amazon antitrust probe after Reuters story

    A global trade union for the services sector on Friday urged European authorities to widen their antitrust investigation of Amazon.com Inc to assess if the company engaged in creating knockoff goods and rigging search results on its platform. The demand by the UNI Global Union was triggered by a Reuters report last week based on internal Amazon documents that showed the e-commerce company ran a systematic campaign of copying products and manipulating search results to boost its own private brands such as AmazonBasics in India, a key growth markets. In a letter dated Oct. 22 to the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and also marked to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, the union body's European arm said authorities there must investigate if Amazon engaged in "similarly damaging behaviour within the European Union."

  • Roth IRA Vs. Traditional IRA: Which Is Better For You?

    Roth IRA vs. traditional IRA: which is better for you? Here's another way of looking at that: Generally, the younger you are now, the more likely it is that your tax rate will be higher in retirement, years or decades in the future.

  • SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement

    The 2019 Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act brought key changes to laws governing retirement plans. Among other things, the Act eliminated the age cutoff for traditional IRA contributions and increased the age for required minimum distributions … Continue reading → The post SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford's fleet customers send mixed signals on electric vehicles -exec

    Ford Motor Co sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said on Thursday. The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, chief executive of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.

  • Haynesville assets hit the block as natural gas prices rally

    Private equity firms are looking to sell companies and land they own in the second-largest U.S. natural gas producing formation, where values have surged along with gas prices worldwide and booming U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). So far this year, the Haynesville formation in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas has had four deals totaling $1.65 billion, according to Andrew Dittmar, director at Enverus. Next month, the Haynesville is expected to produce a record 13.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), about 15% of U.S. shale gas output.