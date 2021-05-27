CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GOEV, ATER and WPG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)
GOEV Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 18, 2020 - March 29, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 1, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/canoo-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=16271&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Canoo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's engineering services was not a viable business, would not provide meaningful revenue in 2021, and would not reduce operational risk; (ii) the Company would no longer be focused on its subscription-based business model; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)
ATER Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased December 1, 2020 - May 3, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 12, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aterian-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=16271&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Aterian, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's organic growth is plummeting; (ii) the Company's recent, self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources; (iii) Aterian's purported artificial intelligence software is a flawed product that lacks customer interest; (iv) Aterian uses rebate programs and paid or artificial reviews to pump up their product offerings; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Washington Prime Group, Inc. (NYSE:WPG)
WPG Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 5, 2020 - March 4, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : July 23, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/washington-prime-group-inc-information-request-form?prid=16271&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Washington Prime Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) WPG's financial condition was deteriorating substantially; (2) as a result, there was substantial uncertainty about the Company's ability to meet its capital structure obligations as they became due; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649433/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-GOEV-ATER-and-WPG-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders