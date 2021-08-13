U.S. markets closed

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HMPT, CRMD and CXO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

·4 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

HMPT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/home-point-capital-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18538&wire=1
CRMD Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cormedix-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18538&wire=1
CXO Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/concho-resources-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18538&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Home Point common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 29, 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : August 20, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/home-point-capital-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18538&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (i) Home Point's aggressive expansion of its broker partners would dramatically increase the Company's expenses; (ii) the mortgage industry was anticipating industry-wide decreased gain-on-sale margins as a result of rising interest rates in 2021 and Home Point would be subject to the same competitive pressures; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated its business and financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

CRMD Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased July 8, 2020 - May 13, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 20, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cormedix-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18538&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, CorMedix Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to an investigational drug product, DefenCath's, manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the DefenCath new drug application for catheter-related bloodstream infections in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

CXO Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 21, 2018 - July 31, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : September 28, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/concho-resources-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18538&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Concho Resources Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the well spacing at Dominator was aggressive and highly risky, and premised on no reasonable basis to believe it would work as intended; (2) Concho's practice of implementing tighter well spacing was not relegated to a handful of "tests" and therefore more widespread than the market was led to believe; (3) it was known or recklessly disregarded that any measures to mitigate well spacing risks were non-existent and or/impossible; (4) these risks had manifested during the Class Period, causing underground well interference and permanently decreasing production, forcing the Company to scale back production targets and adopt more conservative spacing measures in its other projects; (5) it would take multiple quarters to unwind the impacts of the widespread well spacing failure; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659740/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-HMPT-CRMD-and-CXO-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

