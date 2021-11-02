U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HNST, EAR and NNOX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

HNST Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-honest-company-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20825&wire=1
EAR Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/eargo-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20825&wire=1
NNOX Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nano-x-imaging-ltd-loss-submission-form?prid=20825&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Honest common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's May 2021 initial public offering.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 15, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-honest-company-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20825&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) prior to the Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), the Company's results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category; (2) at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

EAR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 25, 2021 - September 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 6, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/eargo-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20825&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Eargo, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company's largest third-party payor, Eargo's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

NNOX Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased June 17, 2021 - August 18, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : December 6, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nano-x-imaging-ltd-loss-submission-form?prid=20825&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Nano-X's 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC was deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form; (iii) as a result, NanoX had overstated the Nanox.ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670782/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-HNST-EAR-and-NNOX-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

