CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HSACW, PLUG and RIDE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2021 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

HSACW Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/immunovant-inc-f-k-a-health-sciences-acquisitions-corporation-information-request-form?prid=13836&wire=1
PLUG Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/plug-power-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13836&wire=1
RIDE Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lordstown-motors-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=13836&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ: HSACW)

HSACW Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 2, 2019 - February 1, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 20, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/immunovant-inc-f-k-a-health-sciences-acquisitions-corporation-information-request-form?prid=13836&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HSAC had performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy Immunovant prior to the Merger, and/or ignored or failed to disclose safety issues associated with IMVT-1401; (ii) IMVT-1401 was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe, particularly with respect to treating TED and WAIHA; (iii) the foregoing foreseeably diminished IMVT-1401's prospects for regulatory approval, commercial viability, and profitability; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG)

PLUG Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 9, 2020 - March 1, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 7, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/plug-power-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13836&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Plug Power Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1 the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE)

RIDE Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 3, 2020 - March 17, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 17, 2021
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lordstown-motors-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=13836&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Lordstown Motors Corp made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's purported pre-orders were non-binding; (ii) many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown's Endurance; (iii) Lordstown is not and has not been "on track" to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (iv) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636379/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-HSACW-PLUG-and-RIDE-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders

